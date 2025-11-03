Researchers develop a versatile tool for controlling gene activity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Weill Cornell MedicineNov 3 2025

Investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed a versatile and non-toxic technology for controlling the activity of any gene in a cell. Such "gene-switch" tools allow scientists to "turn on" or "turn off" a target gene to study how it works, model diseases and design new therapies. The tool potentially could be adopted throughout biomedical research, including in the development of gene therapies.

The new tool, called Cyclone (acyclovir-controlled poison exon), is described in a paper published Nov. 3 in Nature Methods. The tool was inspired by a natural feature of some genes, a DNA segment called a "poison exon," which under certain conditions can block the gene from being translated into a protein. To make Cyclone, the researchers engineered a poison exon that can be inserted into any target gene to suppress its activity. When the researchers are ready to turn up gene activity, a drug that binds to the poison exon is introduced and activity resumes. Unlike existing popular gene-switch tools, Cyclone uses a relatively non-toxic molecule, the antiviral drug acyclovir, to switch on the target gene.

We think the Cyclone concept has great potential for diverse applications requiring the safe and precise control of gene activity."

Dr. Samie Jaffrey, study senior author, the Greenberg-Starr Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medicine

The study's first author was Qian Hou, a PhD candidate in the Jaffrey Laboratory.

Cyclone is a substantial improvement over existing gene-switch technologies, which have significant drawbacks. For instance, some of the drugs used to control gene expression, like tetracycline, can have unwanted, even toxic effects on cells. Existing tools also often end up modifying RNA transcripts—the blueprints of the protein being produced by the target gene. In contrast, acyclovir is considered safe even at high doses and leaves the RNA transcripts and resulting proteins intact when activating a target gene.

Related Stories

The researchers showed that Cyclone can dial up gene activity from virtually 0% to more than 300% of normal, depending on the acyclovir dose. They demonstrated that the Cyclone system could be used with artificial genes, or the natural ones present in cells and could work with switch molecules other than acyclovir. This raises the possibility of using different Cyclone-type systems to manipulate multiple genes simultaneously.

The researchers noted that in the future Cyclone-type systems could be used in gene therapies as a reversible safety mechanism to control the activity of a therapeutic gene.

Source:

Weill Cornell Medicine

Journal reference:

Hou, Q., et al. (2025). A portable poison exon for small-molecule control of mammalian gene expression. Nature Methods. doi.org/10.1038/s41592-025-02860-7

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gene therapy shows long-term success in children with rare immune disorder
Longevity gene offers hope for children with progeria
Discovery explains why women face higher risk of Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis
International experts publish guidelines on the administration of gene therapy for hereditary hearing loss
HMGN1 gene linked to heart problems in people with Down syndrome
Study reveals how a microglial mutation increases risk for Alzheimer's disease
Runx1 overexpression triggers early intervertebral disc degeneration
Psoriasis-linked gene mutation may also play a surprising role in gut health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Discovery of CPD gene mutations sheds light on rare congenital hearing loss