ScintiTRACER XL2: A new solution for environmental radiation monitoring

Bertin TechnologiesNov 28 2025

Bertin Technologies expands its range of radiation monitoring instruments with the ScintiTRACER XL2, a new-generation autonomous spectrometric probe developed to offer high performance in gamma dose rate measurement.

Combining increased sensitivity, robustness, and autonomy, the ScintiTRACER XL2 meets the growing need for continuous monitoring in sensitive environments. Its advanced technology enables precise detection of radiation variations, even at very low exposure levels.

Thanks to its optimized communication and data transmission capabilities, the probe can be easily integrated into existing monitoring networks, whether fixed or mobile.

Compatible with software solutions developed by Bertin, it provides real-time monitoring and in-depth analysis of measurements, giving operators a comprehensive and reliable view of their radiological environment.

Designed to combine versatility and reliability, the ScintiTRACER XL2 illustrates Bertin Technologies' ongoing commitment to offering ever more powerful instruments for radiation protection and environmental safety.

Bertin Technologies will present the ScintiTRACER XL2 at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), where a dedicated workshop will highlight the advantages of this solution and the prospects it opens up for the radiological monitoring of tomorrow.

Discover the ScintiTRACER XL2, the new ally for radiation monitoring networks.

