Advantech highlights real-time medical edge AI at HIMSS 2026

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Advantech, a global leader in embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, will showcase its latest healthcare AI innovations at the HIMSS 2026 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 9–12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Booth 3056, attendees can experience live demonstrations showing how AI-ready medical platforms enable real-time clinical intelligence and efficient point-of-care workflows.

Spotlight on edge AI in healthcare

As adoption of AI-driven diagnostics and accelerated care increases, healthcare organizations are seeking secure, reliable, medical-grade edge computing. Advantech addresses these needs with platforms designed for local data processing, helping reduce latency, support compliance, and delivering consistent performance in clinical environments.

Related Stories

At HIMSS 2026, Advantech will feature co-demonstrations powered by Intel® processors and NVIDIA® GPUs, showcasing real-time AI workloads at the medical edge on certified medical platforms. These live demonstrations allow healthcare IT leaders, clinical engineers, and solution partners to assess AI inference performance, system responsiveness, and deployment readiness at the point of care, while highlighting scalable, medical-grade computing for mobile, bedside, and point-of-care workflows.

Healthcare's future requires processing intelligence at the point of care, Intel's collaboration with Advantech shows how edge AI can reduce latency, enhance security, and deliver the performance healthcare professionals need."

Alexander Flores, General Manager of Health and Life Sciences, Intel

Advantech's comprehensive healthcare portfolio

Visitors to HIMSS 2026 can explore Advantech's healthcare solutions, including:

  • All-in-One Medical PCs for diverse clinical environments
  • Medical Box PCs for space-constrained hospital settings
  • Medical Monitors for surgical, diagnostic, and clinical use
  • Medical Carts supporting mobile point-of-care workflows

Advantech invites HIMSS attendees to visit Booth 3056 to engage with its healthcare experts, see Medical Edge AI in action, and learn how these solutions help accelerate AI adoption from pilot to production.

Source:

Advantech

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Advantech. (2026, February 24). Advantech highlights real-time medical edge AI at HIMSS 2026. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 24, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260224/Advantech-highlights-real-time-medical-edge-AI-at-HIMSS-2026.aspx.

  • MLA

    Advantech. "Advantech highlights real-time medical edge AI at HIMSS 2026". News-Medical. 24 February 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260224/Advantech-highlights-real-time-medical-edge-AI-at-HIMSS-2026.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Advantech. "Advantech highlights real-time medical edge AI at HIMSS 2026". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260224/Advantech-highlights-real-time-medical-edge-AI-at-HIMSS-2026.aspx. (accessed February 24, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Advantech. 2026. Advantech highlights real-time medical edge AI at HIMSS 2026. News-Medical, viewed 24 February 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260224/Advantech-highlights-real-time-medical-edge-AI-at-HIMSS-2026.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Advantech Unveils High-Performance, Medical-Grade POC-6 Terminals for Diverse Healthcare Applications
Advantech launches POC-624 high-performance, medical-grade terminal for diverse healthcare applications
Advantech launches real-time location system (RTLS) solution-ready package (SRP) for healthcare applications
Tradeshow Talks with Advantech
Advantech partners with Imprivata® to validate medical tablets and PCs for increased data security in healthcare
The acceleration behind telehealth services
Advantech’s Intelligent Ward and Telehealth Solutions Achieve HIPAA and GDPR Certification

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Advantech

See all content from Advantech

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Advantech introduces new AI-based infection prevention solution