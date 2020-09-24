Advantech partners with Imprivata® to validate medical tablets and PCs for increased data security in healthcare

Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, today announced a partnership with Imprivata®, a digital identity solutions provider, for establishing interoperability with Imprivata OneSign®, the leading healthcare enterprise single sign-on platform.

Nowadays, interconnected devices are increasingly deployed for capturing, aggregating, transmitting, and analyzing data in real time. However, because of their interconnectivity, each device represents a potential point of exposure for patient information. Necessitating user authentication before accessing any device or patient data can cause workflow bottlenecks that impede the delivery of care. This discourages many healthcare providers from implementing access authentication, leaving them vulnerable to data losses and unauthorized access. To address this issue, Advantech has partnered with Imprivata® to facilitate validation of its medical-grade computing devices using Imprivata OneSign®, an end-to-end authentication and access management solution.

Convenient and seamless user authentication

Imprivata OneSign® is a comprehensive identity and multi-factor authentication platform that replaces the manual entry of usernames and passwords with the simple tap of a proximity badge or fingerprint scan. This simplifies access and streamlines workflows for increased operational efficiency, giving organizations enhanced insight into how, when, and where medical professionals access and interact with patient health information on medical-grade computing devices, satisfying industry compliance regulations.

Medical-grade devices integrated with Imprivata OneSign®

Advantech and Imprivata® are partnering to ensure Advantech devices are compatible with the Imprivata OneSign® single sign-on (SSO) authentication solution. Imprivata OneSign® combines security and convenience by enabling fast, secure authentication across workflows while creating a secure, auditable chain of trust wherever, whenever, and however users interact with patient records and other sensitive data. By ensuring device compatibility, the authentication workflow can be streamlined to improve operational efficiency for care providers, giving them more time to focus on patient care.

Enhanced protocols for superior data security

Advantech medical-grade devices validated with Imprivata OneSign® enable tighter security protocols that include locking down network-connected devices and enforcing stronger regulations regarding password complexity, session time-outs, and auto-lock functionality, without reducing overall productivity. Healthcare organizations can improve the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI), while also ensuring convenient data communication across networked devices for increased service efficiency and improved patient care.

Advantech’s medical-grade devices validated with Imprivata OneSign® are available for order now.

Advantech

