Advantech launches POC-624 high-performance, medical-grade terminal for diverse healthcare applications

Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, is pleased to announce its POC-624 24” medical-grade point-of-care terminal (POC) designed for diverse healthcare applications. Featuring an 8th gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7-8665UE processor, POC-624 is a high-performance, ultra-thin terminal that enables improved operational efficiency in hospitals, clinics, and care homes. Compliant with IEC 60601 safety standards for medical devices, the POC-624 terminal is user friendly and offers a reduced time-to-market with its compliance with relevant healthcare regulations.

High-performance intel® processor for mobile POC

Advantech’s POC-624 features an 8th gen Intel® i5/i7-8665UE processor and integrated NVME SSD, which processes data seven times faster than traditional 2.5” SSDs, thereby facilitating real-time data processing and storage. With the inclusion of the Intel® Wireless-AC 2x2 solution, POC-624 transmits data more reliably and 12 times faster compared to traditional BGN 1x1 solutions.

Enhanced infection control with IP65 rated ingress protection

The POC-624 features a fanless design and is environmentally sealed in a specially designed plastic enclosure that supports regular sanitization using a variety of disinfectants and sanitizing agents to ensure strict hygiene control. Additionally, the system is IP65-rated for protection from water and dust ingress, further increasing user safety and contagion management.

Medical-grade solution for use in hospitals, clinics, and care homes

Compliant with the IEC 60601-1 medical safety standard for electrical devices, POC-624 is designed for reliable operation in a wide range of healthcare environments. Furthermore, the system features COM and LAN (1.5KV) ports equipped with isolation protection to guard against electromagnetic interference (EMI) or leakage, ensuring safe integration with existing infrastructure and equipment.

Expandable design for flexible customization

To support diverse applications, the POC-624 POC terminal can be equipped with optional value-added modules, such as an RFID reader or a smart card reader for patient identification and an HD camera and sound bar module for telemedicine applications. The provision of an expansion slot allows add-on cards and customized I/O to be integrated to expand the system functionalities. Finally, with the inclusion of an optional hot-swappable power system, POC-624 can be used to deliver mobile healthcare in a wide range of treatment settings.

Key features

8th gen Intel ® i5/i7-8665UE processor and NVME SSD for rapid computing

i5/i7-8665UE processor and NVME SSD for rapid computing 24” full HD display with PCAP multi-touch panel

USB 3.1 Type C (display function), USB 3.1, and HDMI connector

Supports PCIe x4, mini PCIe, and M.2 expansion modules

Fanless design with IP54-rated protection for enhanced hygiene and sanitation

Supports remote device management via WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn software

Optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and auto-focus 5M camera

Optional hot-swappable power system for mobile applications

Optional HD camera and sound bar for telemedicine applications

Advantech’s POC-624 medical-grade POC terminal is available for order now. For more information about this or other Advantech products or services, contact your local sales representative or visit the Advantech website at https://www.advantech.com/solutions/ihealthcare.