Advantech Connect Online Partner Conference

Advantech (stock code: 2395), a global leader in industrial IoT, launches Advantech Connect, an online partner conference for Advantech global partners.

Having AIoT Vision as its theme, the forum will be held from February 24th to May 6th and center around five main topics: Industrial IoT, Embedded IoT, IoT Cloud Platform - WISE-PaaS, Smart City Solutions and Services, and Cloud IoT. In total, more than 20 online forums will be hosted over the next three months.

Learn the latest AIoT trends that help the formation of an IoT ecosystem

Advantech Connect will start with the AIoT Visionary Keynote speech on February 24. Influencers, such as Professor William Webb, author of The Internet of Things Myth, Alfonso Velosa III, research analyst from Gartner, Ken Forster, founder of Momenta, and strategic partners Microsoft and Intel will also give talks. Various invited experts will discuss trends in the IIoT industry and insights from various perspectives such as the blind spots of IoT development, promoting enterprise digital transformation with AIoT, and accelerating the formation of AIoT ecosystem partners through venture capital funds. With in-depth examination on how to utilize AIoT to accelerate digital transformation and innovation, you can quickly get up to speed on the exciting business opportunities in IIoT.

AIoT market set to reach US$450 billion in 2025

KC Liu, CEO of Advantech, commented, “According to Gartner’s report, the AIoT market will reach US$450 billion by 2025. Of this market, integrated solutions and services will account for the majority (roughly 55%) of IoT business. Therefore, I believe that by 2025, the IoT ecosystem will be much improved.” KC further asserted that the reason the IoT did not grow as fast as expected 10 years ago is because AIoT ecosystems need to evolve gradually step by step, from Stage 1.0 to Stage 4.0.

Stage 1.0: WISE-PaaS Created: IoT-PaaS solutions are required. Advantech began developing WISE-PaaS in 2015 and commercialized it in 2018.

Stage 2.0: Integratable Industrial Apps: Develop industrial apps as building blocks to ensure easy solution integration. Advantech develops integration-ready industrial apps and solution suites for solution integrators aimed at the domains of iFactory, energy and environment, public services, iRetail, iBuilding, and iHealthcare.

Stage 3.0: Interconnection in Applications and Domains: Industrial apps and domain focus applications should be properly interconnected so that solution integrators can join the ecosystem and start to duplicate solution business to other fields. To fulfil this, Advantech has applied four tasks, achieve application suite readiness, initiate more key technology breakthroughs, and establish strong and committed domain solution integrator relationships.

Stage 4.0: Integrators Innovate: Develop innovative solutions quickly and efficiently. This will allow domain system integrators and the IoT industry as a whole to enjoy explosive growth. Eventually the digital transformation of all domains will become a popular reality.

Three months, five main topics, and more than 20 industry- and technology-themed forums

To provide partners from all regions of the world an opportunity understand the latest industrial IoT trends, the Advantech Connect Global Partner Online Forum will broadcast more than 20 industry and technology-themed forums centered on five main topics over two consecutive months, and in two time zones (Paris and New York).

The Advantech Connect Online Partner Conference is expected to have more than 40,000 customers and partners from various industries as participants. Also invited to the conference are technology and industry experts in the fields of edge-to-cloud, IoT cloud platform, AI, 5G, intelligent transportation, environment and energy, intelligent healthcare, intelligent logistics, intelligent retail, and more. They are invited to share their opinions and insights in the hopes of benefiting customers and partners and accelerating digital transformation. Furthermore, we anticipate continuing collaboration with partners in order to co-create a sustainable ecosystem, strengthen ecological interconnection, and seize industrial IoT business opportunities together.

