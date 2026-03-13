Iconeus expands U.S. presence to support growing adoption of fUS in preclinical brain imaging

Iconeus, a French neuroimaging company developing functional ultrasound (fUS) solutions for real-time brain activity imaging, today announced the creation of its U.S. entity, Iconeus Inc. – a key milestone in supporting the adoption of functional ultrasound in preclinical neuroscience research.

The new U.S. presence will enable closer collaboration with American academic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations using advanced imaging to study brain function, neurological disorders, and therapeutic development.

As part of this expansion, Iconeus has appointed Joshua Dufresne as Business Development Manager, the company’s first U.S.-based team member. He will drive strategic partnerships, identify new market opportunities, and support engagement with neuroscience laboratories, research institutions, and industry partners across North America.

The United States hosts one of the world’s most active neuroscience research ecosystems, By establishing a local presence, we can work directly with research teams and accelerate the adoption of functional ultrasound as a tool for studying brain function and evaluating new therapies.”

Ludovic Lecointre, CEO and Co-Founder, Iconeus

Iconeus’ technology is already installed in numerous research laboratories in the U.S, including leading universities and national research centers. This growing installed base underscores the technology’s value and adoption among preclinical neuroscience researchers.

Iconeus

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
