Spear Bio introduces new ultra-sensitive neurodegenerative assays and expands direct access at AD/PD 2026

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Spear Bio, an innovator in ultrasensitive protein biomarker detection, showcased three new SPEAR UltraDetect immunoassays - brain-derived p-Tau 217 (BD-pTau 217), α-synuclein (α-syn) and phospho-Ser129-α-synuclein (pS129-α-syn) – at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD 2026) last week. The product debuts coincide with the company’s newly established direct-to-customer operations in North America and Europe, an important step that will streamline access to its technology for laboratories investigating neurodegenerative proteinopathies.

The SPEAR UltraDetect BD-pTau 217 Assay, first released to early adopters last month, remains the only brain-derived pTau 217 test to deliver 100 % quantifiability in both healthy and diseased plasma samples. Operating in a homogeneous, wash-free format and requiring just 1 µL of diluted plasma, the assay achieves a functional lower limit of quantification of 25 fg/mL and an average intra-plate CV of 5.7 %. These attributes allow investigators to detect Alzheimer’s-related tau changes at the preclinical stage while preserving precious sample volume for longitudinal studies.

Our goal is to place the most sensitive protein biomarker tools in the hands of scientists tackling complex neurodegenerative diseases, By expanding our assay portfolio and transitioning to direct customer engagement, we are empowering researchers to generate higher-quality data with greater efficiency, accelerating the path from discovery to clinical impact.”

Feng Xuan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Spear Bio

Related Stories

Complementing the BD-pTau 217 offering, the newly introduced α-syn and pS129-α-syn assays address critical needs in Parkinson’s disease and related synucleinopathies. Both kits quantify monomeric, oligomeric, and post-translationally modified synuclein species at low-femtogram concentrations, with only 1 µL of diluted sample, on widely available qPCR instruments, eliminating reliance on proprietary readers.

Oliver Tassinari, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, underscored the importance of minimal sample input. “SPEAR UltraDetect delivers attomolar sensitivity using just 1 µL of sample,” Tassinari said. “For researchers working with precious biobanked samples, low sample volume requirement means richer data from more assays without depleting samples.”

Spear Bio was an official sponsor of AD/PD 2026 and presented new validation data in multiple poster sessions throughout the conference as well as a product theater on March 21 at the Bella Center.

Source:

Spear Bio

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Spear Bio. (2026, March 26). Spear Bio introduces new ultra-sensitive neurodegenerative assays and expands direct access at AD/PD 2026. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 26, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260326/Spear-Bio-introduces-new-ultra-sensitive-neurodegenerative-assays-and-expands-direct-access-at-ADPD-2026.aspx.

  • MLA

    Spear Bio. "Spear Bio introduces new ultra-sensitive neurodegenerative assays and expands direct access at AD/PD 2026". News-Medical. 26 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260326/Spear-Bio-introduces-new-ultra-sensitive-neurodegenerative-assays-and-expands-direct-access-at-ADPD-2026.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Spear Bio. "Spear Bio introduces new ultra-sensitive neurodegenerative assays and expands direct access at AD/PD 2026". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260326/Spear-Bio-introduces-new-ultra-sensitive-neurodegenerative-assays-and-expands-direct-access-at-ADPD-2026.aspx. (accessed March 26, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Spear Bio. 2026. Spear Bio introduces new ultra-sensitive neurodegenerative assays and expands direct access at AD/PD 2026. News-Medical, viewed 26 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260326/Spear-Bio-introduces-new-ultra-sensitive-neurodegenerative-assays-and-expands-direct-access-at-ADPD-2026.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Spear Bio secures $45 million in oversubscribed Series A financing to accelerate product launch for protein research and disease diagnostics
Spear Bio announces strategic partnership with Bio-Techne to accelerate the deployment of its next-generation immunoassay technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Spear Bio

See all content from Spear Bio

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Formulatrix® and Spear Bio advance automated ultrasensitive protein detection through ongoing partnership