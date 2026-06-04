Webinar - Modality agnostic drug discovery strategies for data sparse targets: Lessons learned from Avammune & Cresset, hosted by Visioneers

Are you working on data-sparse or novel targets? Join us June 11th to learn how Avammune progressed from early concepts to trial-stage candidates in this space.
Register here to secure your place.
In 45 minutes, you'll cover:
- Real-world approaches that worked (and what didn’t)
- Why generative AI alone wasn’t enough in new chemical space
- Case studies advancing candidates despite limited data, including:
- ENPP1 inhibitor to restore cGAS–STING pathway activation
- ADAR1 p150 inhibitor targeting tumor immune escape
- First-in-class radioligand therapeutic for targeted tumor cell killing in kidney and liver cancers
The session will be followed by 15 mins of live Q&A.