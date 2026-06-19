Psychologist warns DNA testing kits can bring unexpected risks

DNA testing kits are often gifted for Father's Day, Christmas and special occasions. The idea of learning more about yourself and unearthing some long-forgotten family history is certainly appealing for many, but a psychologist has warned that these presents can come with profound psychological implications.

At least 30 million people have already tested their DNA through genealogical services, with the market valued at $3.5 billion USD in 2022.

But according to Dr Susan Moore, a retired Australian university researcher in social and developmental psychology, the decision to gift, or take, a DNA test requires more consideration than most people realise.

The risks and rewards

In her new book The Psychology of Genealogy, Dr Moore explores the complex emotions behind DNA testing, drawing on research and real-life cases to reveal the rewards and risks.

Should you give DNA kits as gifts? It can be fun; it can be risky. Do first think carefully about how your intended recipient might cope with unexpected outcomes." Dr. Susan Moore, a retired Australian university researcher in social and developmental psychology

Dr Moore warns that the psychological stakes are higher than many realise. DNA tests can uncover family secrets, reveal misattributed paternity, expose donor conception, and even connect people to hundreds of previously unknown half-siblings – all scenarios that have become increasingly common as databases expand.

Considerations to bear in mind

Moore outlines several psychological considerations that make DNA testing far more complex than a simple curiosity exercise.

"Hobbyist family historians are uncovering joyful and inspiring stories of the past as well as sad and unsettling secrets of their ancestry, Dr Moore explains.

"Records and DNA matches provide boosts, challenges and even threats to one's sense of self, and this is occurring at unprecedented levels."

For some, unexpected results can fundamentally challenge their sense of self and family belonging, something psychologists call 'identity disruption'. The book references cases where individuals discovered their biological father was actually their mother's fertility doctor, or where 'late discovery' of adoption or donor conception occurred through DNA testing.

"At the personal level, these may be findings that cause you great distress, that destabilise your sense of who you are, that initially at least, you would have preferred not to know. Once known however, they cannot be unknown," Dr Moore explains.

"While some will be able to integrate this new information into their understanding of selfhood, family relationships and belongingness, others will struggle with acceptance, trust and feelings of betrayal."

Beyond personal revelations, there are also legitimate worries about data security. In 2023 hackers accessed DNA data of 7 million users of one of the most popular DNA testing providers, and the company's subsequent financial troubles raised questions about what happens to genetic data if companies fold.

Why do these tests appeal to us?

Despite the risks, many of us are drawn to these tests as they appeal to what Dr Moore describes as fundamental human needs. She explains that family history exploration, including DNA testing, fulfils deep psychological drivers.

This includes the search for identity, and influences on our character. Understanding family history strengthens social identity and creates a sense of belonging to something larger than oneself.

It also provides intellectual challenge and a sense of purpose, and Dr Moore suggests curiosity itself is a main driver.

"Curiosity is a great motivator. How exciting it can be to discoverer the identity of an ancestor, solve a family mystery, prove or disprove family 'legends' or discover previously unknown living relatives," she explains.

"Indeed, genealogists regularly report elation and joy as they unearth lost relatives, discover the identity of a 'missing' ancestor, or otherwise break down 'brick walls' (genealogical puzzles that seem to resist solutions due to missing, inaccurate or hard-to-access records)."

To test or not to test

So, should you gift that DNA kit this Father's Day? Dr Moore offers nuanced guidance to anyone considering buying a test for themselves or a loved one.

She explains: "Yes, if you want to explore your ancestry further, and you have the time and patience to do some reading and learning – first about how to make the most of your data, and second about how to interact respectfully and ethically when contacting matches."

But she's clear about when to reconsider.

She warns: "No, unless you're prepared for surprises, some of them perhaps unpleasant, or if you're very worried about privacy breaches."

The key, Dr Moore suggests, is to have an honest conversation before gifting. Does Dad actually want to know? Is he prepared for unexpected discoveries? Has he considered the privacy implications?

For those who do decide to test, Dr Moore emphasises the importance of approaching results with support systems in place and realistic expectations about what DNA can and cannot reveal.

"DNA gives you some new and interesting clues to your family tree structure, but the hard work of making sense of those clues must still be done," she explains.