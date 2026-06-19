Study shows jumping genes can transfer between different species

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Max Planck Institute for Marine MicrobiologyJun 19 2026

Genes are not passed on exclusively from parents to their offspring. Some are mobile and can also jump to other species, as researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen have now shown. The direct observation of a jumping gene provides the first evidence that such genes can transfer from one species to another – from predator to prey.

Jumping genes accelerate evolution

Jumping genes are parasites in the genetic material of bacteria, plants, animals and humans. They are released into the cell as small RNA molecules from ribonucleic acid (RNA) and possess complex mechanisms for inserting themselves into other parts of the genetic material within the cell, thereby often conferring new properties on the cell and thus accelerating evolution. There are also jumping genes that free themselves from the RNA using an RNA enzyme. These ribozymes or self-splicing introns are a special group of jumping genes. 

It is more difficult for a gene to jump into another cell or another species. Phylogenetic analyses of genes show that such jumps have taken place. Until now, it had been assumed that, for this to happen, the jumping genes travelled as 'hitchhiker' in the genomes of plasmids or viruses. Now, Jens Harder and his colleagues have made a surprising observation.

An anaerobic community on the scent of oranges

A slowly growing, methane (biogas)-producing enrichment of bacteria and archaea harboured an unusual community: the most abundant member was a very small predatory bacterium. Candidatus Velamenicoccus archaeovorus feeds on the microorganisms that break down limonene, the scent of oranges, into methane and carbon dioxide. Individual cells within the filaments of Methanothrix soehngenii, the most significant methane producer on Earth, were dead. 

Could Ca. Velamenicoccus archaeovorus be the cause of death? To confirm this, molecules of Ca. Velamenicoccus archaeovorus would need to be detected in the dead cells. 

In search of intron RNA

Whilst analyzing the genome of Ca. Velamenicoccus archaeovorus, Jens Harder discovered a jumping gene, an intron. Although – and precisely because – intron RNA had never before been observed outside a cell, Jens Harder decided to look for the intron in the prey of Ca. Velamenicoccus archaeovorus. 

The Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology has developed suitable methods capable of detecting small amounts of RNA in bacterial cells. Following the development of specific nucleic acid probes, microscopic images revealed the presence of intron RNA in living cells of Ca. Velamenicoccus archaeovorus and in dead cells of Methanothrix soehngenii.

Related Stories

Caught red-handed? Yes, whilst the intron was attempting to replicate. However, the carrier of the intron, Ca.Velamenicoccus archaeovorus, had already killed the new host. Thus, the attempt ended with a leap into an empty cell.

Stable RNA

Ribonucleic acids are the messengers in living cells. They are long chain molecules that carry the cell's blueprints from the genetic material to the protein factories, and are then broken down very quickly from the end. Dead cells do not normally contain ribonucleic acids.

However, the survival of intron RNA in cells is not surprising, as the intron forms a circular RNA with no open ends, which is resistant to degradative enzymes.

The stability of intron RNA in its ring form is a distinctive feature. In humans, circular RNA molecules influence many metabolic processes, and their role in tumor development is currently the subject of intensive research. Applications in RNA vaccines, for example against the Covid virus and certain forms of cancer, are also in the pipeline. Our study has shown that in microorganisms jumping genes can be transferred to other species via their circular RNA." 

Jens Harder

Source:

Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology

Journal reference:

Kizina, J., et al. (2026). Mobile intron RNA from a bacterial predator accumulates in dead archaeal cells. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-51721-6. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-51721-6

Posted in: Genomics | Histology & Microscopy

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify unique receptor that accelerates early neuron growth
Scientists use inactive virus to safe-deliver spasticity-reversing spinal genes
First-in-the-world gene therapy delivers missing gene directly to infant’s brain, marking historic milestone in precision medicine
Single-dose gene therapy extends healthy lifespan in older mice
Renowned physician‑scientist to lead Houston Methodist's cell and gene therapy research
Stem cell transplantation is the most cost-effective sickle cell treatment
Novel gene therapy appears to be safe for Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy
Infant receives world's first gene therapy for WOREE syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New treatment platform delivers full-length mRNA for Duchenne muscular dystrophy