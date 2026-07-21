arcoris bio and Europa Biosite partner to bring immunoMUSE® kits to Europe and North American market

arcoris bio, a Swiss life science research tools and in vitro diagnostics company, today announced a distribution partnership with Europa Biosite, a leading distributor of life science research products and services. Through this partnership, Europa Biosite will distribute arcoris bio’s newly launched immunoMUSE® kits in several European markets and across North America. With immunoMUSE®, researchers can create their own multiplex immunofluorescence panels using their preferred antibodies, combining flexibility with high sensitivity and ease of use.

arcoris bio’s MUSE® technology enables simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers with exceptional sensitivity and simplified workflows. By supporting the detection of low-abundance targets within a single sample and enabling higher throughput, MUSE® is well positioned to advance applications in digital pathology and translational research.

Europa Biosite is an ideal partner for arcoris bio as we continue to expand the reach of our MUSE® platform across Europe and North America. immunoMUSE® gives researchers the freedom to build multiplex immunofluorescence panels with the antibodies they already trust, while benefiting from the exceptional sensitivity of our proprietary signal amplification technology. By combining our innovation with Europa Biosite’s extensive commercial and scientific network, we can help more researchers unlock valuable biological insights and advance the next generation of spatial biology and digital pathology applications.” Matyas Vegh, CEO, arcoris bio

“We are excited to add immunoMUSE® to our portfolio of innovative life science solutions,” said Sebastian Buchert, Group Product Director at Europa Biosite. “The technology addresses a growing demand for highly sensitive and flexible multiplex immunofluorescence workflows. We believe immunoMUSE® offers researchers a unique opportunity to leverage their existing antibody expertise while achieving superior analytical performance, and we look forward to making this solution available to our customers across Europe and North America.”

About immunoMUSE®

Compared to conventional staining approaches, immunoMUSE® improves signal-to-noise ratios, enabling more reliable detection of low-abundance biomarkers and increasing overall assay sensitivity.

It is well-suited for a broad range of research applications, including:

Oncology: profiling tumor microenvironments and identifying rare or low-abundance biomarkers

profiling tumor microenvironments and identifying rare or low-abundance biomarkers Neurobiology: studying complex neuronal networks and subtle protein expression patterns

studying complex neuronal networks and subtle protein expression patterns Immunology: characterizing immune cell populations and their interactions

characterizing immune cell populations and their interactions Spatial biology: enabling multiplexed biomarker analysis while preserving spatial context within tissues

The portfolio includes: