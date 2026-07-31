Waters launches industry's most sensitive and robust clinical IVD System with Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD Mass Spectrometer

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Waters CorporationJul 31 2026Reviewed

The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 Annual Meeting – Waters Corporation today announced the launch of the Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD Mass Spectrometer, expanding its MassTrak IVD System portfolio of LC-MS/MS Systems with a solution that combines class-leading sensitivity and enhanced robustness for clinical applications. The new system builds on the industry-renowned step-change performance of the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD Mass Spectrometer, which established the benchmark for sensitivity among IVD-compliant tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers.

Image Credit: Waters Corporation

Developed for routine laboratory testing requiring IVD-compliant systems, the Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD System delivers exceptional trace-level analytical performance in complex biological matrices. With up to five times greater sensitivity than other instruments in its class, the system enables lower limits of detection and reliable quantification of challenging analytes from smaller sample volumes. This enhanced sensitivity is critical for applications requiring accurate measurement at very low concentrations, such as low-level estradiol testing for women's health and hormone-related cancer assessment, and hair toxicology for detecting drugs of abuse and documenting long-term exposure.

"Waters' IVD Systems provide clinical diagnostic laboratories with highly precise and flexible solutions that help clinicians make informed decisions when every test matters," said Jianqing Bennett, Senior Vice President, Waters Advanced Diagnostics, Waters Corporation. "With the introduction of the Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD System, Waters is delivering a new standard of sensitivity and robustness that can significantly reduce downtime and improve laboratory productivity. Waters is uniquely positioned to help clinical laboratories develop reliable methods for complex analytes and expand their testing capabilities to meet growing demand across women's health, cancer assessment, and toxicology applications."

Featuring the new StepWave XR Ion Guide, the Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD System delivers improved robustness, enabling ion ratio consistency for up to six times longer compared with the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD System. This advancement gives laboratories greater confidence in consistent performance when analyzing complex clinical samples containing phospholipids, salts, and other matrix components.

Having the Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD Systems in our laboratory is a major advancement for the company, The systems strengthen our analytical reliability, have the potential to greatly expand our substance testing capabilities, and improve operational efficiency. They deliver better signal stability and improved sensitivity, which is especially important when working close to decision cut-offs in complex matrices such as human hair. This gives us greater confidence in our results and provides additional assurance when measuring analytes at very low concentrations."

James Nutt, Head of Laboratory Operations, Cansford Laboratories

This new MassTrak LC-MS/MS IVD System includes the ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS System with the Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD Mass Spectrometer. The ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS System is designed to deliver fast, accurate sample analysis that enhances mass spectrometer performance and simplifies the characterization of complex samples. Together, the integrated system delivers industry-leading sensitivity, enhanced robustness for complex sample matrices, and a user-friendly design that helps maximize laboratory uptime.

The MassTrak LC-MS/MS IVD System with the Xevo TQ Absolute XR Mass Spectrometer is available to order now.

Source:

Waters Corporation

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

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