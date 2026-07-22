Red meat intake emerges as a potential pancreatic cancer risk factor

A review of nearly 2 million participants links higher red meat intake to pancreatic cancer risk, while the processed-meat result remains uncertain.

Review: Red and processed meat consumption and the risk of pancreatic cancer: a systematic review and dose–response meta-analysis. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

Higher red meat consumption was associated with a modestly higher risk of pancreatic cancer, whereas processed meat intake showed no statistically significant association, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition .

Background

Pancreatic cancer is considered to be an aggressive malignancy associated with poor prognosis. It accounts for approximately 3% of all cancer cases and is the sixth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Reducing exposure to modifiable risk factors, such as obesity, smoking, and dietary factors, is considered important for pancreatic cancer prevention. Diet, in particular, may be a modifiable risk factor for a range of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

With the global spread of Western dietary patterns, the consumption of red meat, such as beef, pork, and lamb, and processed meat, such as bacon, ham, and sausage, has substantially increased across the world.

Studies linking these food items with pancreatic cancer risk have produced mixed results. A 2012 meta-analysis of 11 prospective studies reported a 19% increased risk with an additional daily intake of 50 grams of processed meat, whereas a positive association for red meat was observed only in men.

Previous meta-analyses of case-control studies have linked high versus low levels of red and processed meat intake to pancreatic cancer risk. However, a prior dose-response analysis found no significant association between processed meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk, although its inclusion of studies reporting specific meat subtypes may complicate interpretation.

Given this inconsistency in the existing literature, researchers at the Shenzhen University Medical School, China, conducted a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis to explore the association between red and processed meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk, using a nutrition-specific risk-of-bias assessment tool.

Key Findings

The researchers searched various electronic databases, including PubMed, EMBASE , and Web of Science, to identify relevant studies published up to April 13, 2026. The final screening identified 16 articles, including 1,959,527 participants and 8,856 pancreatic cancer cases. The risk-of-bias analysis identified 14 studies as neutral, indicating a moderate risk of bias, and two studies as poor, indicating a high risk of bias.

The meta-analysis of selected studies indicated that the highest intake of red meat was associated with a 16% higher risk of pancreatic cancer compared with the lowest intake. The risk also rose with increased red meat intake, with each additional 100 grams per day associated with a 10% higher risk. However, no statistically significant association was observed between processed meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk.

Significance

This meta-analysis of case-control and cohort studies found a modest association between higher red meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk. However, because all included studies were observational, the findings cannot establish that red meat intake causes pancreatic cancer. The meta-analysis failed to establish a statistically significant association between processed meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk.

The researchers cautioned that the findings on processed meat intake should be interpreted cautiously, given substantial variation across studies and low precision in the overall pooled estimate.

High red meat intake may increase exposure to heme iron, which, in turn, can increase oxidative stress and DNA damage and may facilitate malignant transformation. This process may also induce the formation of harmful N-nitroso compounds.

Heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons that form when meat is heated to high temperatures may compromise DNA integrity, further increasing cancer risk. Increased levels of inflammatory cytokines associated with red meat intake may contribute to genetic instability and mutations in cancer-related genes, which in turn can facilitate malignant transformation.

All these mechanisms could help explain, but do not establish, the relationship between red meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk observed in the current meta-analysis.

Notably, the meta-analysis identifies geographic region as a potential source of variation in the association between red meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk. The observed variation in effect sizes across studies may be due to regional differences in cooking practices.

The authors suggested that regional differences in high-temperature cooking practices may contribute to variation in exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds, while Western dietary patterns high in processed foods may also contribute to risk through chronic inflammation. Asian diets, on the other hand, may include more fruits and vegetables in some populations, potentially attenuating risk.

Variation in study results by sex emerged in the analysis comparing the highest and lowest levels of red meat intake. However, the pooled estimates for men and women in this analysis were not statistically significant, suggesting that the variations in observed associations may primarily reflect differences in study methods rather than a true biological difference. When the researchers examined the effect of each additional 100 grams per day, the association was statistically significant in the male subgroup, but this estimate was based on only two studies.

Overall, the findings of this meta-analysis support dietary and lifestyle approaches as one component of cancer prevention, but substantial variation across studies, unmeasured differences between participants, inaccuracies in reported dietary intake, and an evidence base dominated by studies from the United States and Europe limit the conclusions. The study highlights the need for future research in low- and middle-income countries to address the gap in the literature regarding the association between red and processed meat intake and pancreatic cancer risk.