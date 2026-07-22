Bee venom boosts the effects of standard Parkinson's therapy

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons, leading to motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, slowed movement, and impaired balance, as well as cognitive decline. Although current treatments help relieve symptoms, they cannot stop disease progression.

Levodopa (L-DOPA), given with carbidopa, remains the standard treatment for PD by restoring dopamine levels and improving motor function. However, its benefits often decline with long-term use, and complications such as motor fluctuations and dyskinesias may develop. These limitations have prompted the search for adjunct therapies that could improve treatment outcomes.

In this context, researchers from the University of Guadalajara investigated whether bee venom could improve the therapeutic effects of L-DOPA/carbidopa in a mouse model of PD. Bee venom contains biologically active compounds, including melittin, phospholipase A2, and apamin, which have demonstrated anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and neuroactive properties. "We aimed to explore whether bee venom could potentiate the effects of standard therapy in a 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA) model of Parkinson's disease," explained lead author Professor Alma Karen Lomeli-Lepe from the University of Guadalajara. The study was published in Neuroprotection on May 20, 2026.

The researchers used a well-established 6-OHDA mouse model of Parkinson's disease. Adult male CD-1 mice were assigned to healthy controls, untreated Parkinsonian mice, L-DOPA/carbidopa-treated mice, or mice receiving L-DOPA/carbidopa plus freeze-dried bee venom. Treatments were administered from day 13 to day 30 after lesion induction, and motor and cognitive function were assessed using the cylinder, paw-dragging, novel object recognition, and corridor tests.

The findings showed that bee venom enhanced several behavioral outcomes when combined with standard Parkinson's therapy. Mice receiving the combination treatment maintained near-normal forelimb symmetry and exhibited less paw dragging than those treated with L-DOPA/carbidopa alone, indicating improved motor performance. The therapy also delivered cognitive benefits. In memory assessments, bee venom-treated mice retained their ability to recognize novel objects, whereas untreated animals and those receiving standard therapy alone continued to exhibit cognitive deficits. In addition, the combination treatment produced the strongest recovery of lateralized motor behavior in the corridor task.

The study evaluated behavioral outcomes only and did not directly assess dopaminergic neuron survival or molecular markers of inflammation and oxidative stress. As a result, the biological mechanisms underlying the observed improvements remain to be established.

Overall, the results suggest that bee venom may amplify the functional benefits of L-DOPA/carbidopa, improving both motor and cognitive outcomes in experimental Parkinson's disease. "Our findings demonstrate promising behavioral benefits of bee venom as an adjunct to L-DOPA/carbidopa therapy, but further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms," noted Prof. Lomeli-Lepe. While additional research is required, these findings highlight a promising avenue for developing adjunct therapies aimed at improving outcomes for people living with Parkinson's disease.