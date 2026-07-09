Autolomous and Cellular Origins expand platform integration to deliver end-to-end cell therapy manufacturing orchestration

Autolomous and Cellular Origins today announce end-to-end integration of their respective platforms, bringing full automation and digitization to the entire cell therapy manufacturing process. This new scalable approach creates a connected manufacturing environment that gives developers greater standardization, traceability and control across the entire manufacturing process.

Image Credit: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Digital and Automation Testbeds, Stevenage, UK

Cellular Origins’ Constellation® automated platform enables low-risk cell therapy manufacturing, integrating mobile robotics, existing bioprocessing technologies and sterile fluid transfer into a coordinated operation. Its flexible, modular architecture allows developers and manufacturers to scale manufacturing capacity as demand grows while maintaining standardized processes, avoiding therapy redevelopment and reducing scale-up risk.

Autolomous’ digital autoloMATE® platform enables real-time data exchange and integration across existing software and AI systems, as well as devices and robotic platforms across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain, while safeguarding intellectual property. The modular architecture allows each deployment to be configured to customer needs.

The combined solution overcomes fragmentation, limited visibility, and the absence of standardized, interoperable data flows without replacing existing processes, enabling manufacturers to scale to commercially viable levels. First integrations have already been achieved at the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Digital and Automation Testbeds, as part of an InnovateUK-funded project.

"Scientific ambition has never been the bottleneck in bringing innovative cell therapy to patients, but the delivery infrastructure has brought many challenges," said Alexander Seyf, CEO of Autolomous. "Together with Cellular Origins, we enable fast and efficient scaling from research through to patient administration, ensuring standardization, automation and digitization across the entire process."