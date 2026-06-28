Women with Parkinson's may be more vulnerable to Alzheimer's pathology

Women with Parkinson's disease may be more vulnerable to Alzheimer's-related changes in the brain than men, according to new research presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2026.

Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease frequently co-occur in older adults, yet sex differences in Alzheimer's-related pathology among people with Parkinson's disease remain underexplored.

To address this knowledge gap, researchers from Mayo Clinic Arizona analyzed data from 230 autopsy-confirmed Parkinson's disease cases enrolled in the Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders and Brain and Body Donation Program. Participants underwent annual clinical assessments during life and comprehensive neuropathological examinations after death.

The study found that women with Parkinson's disease had significantly greater amyloid plaque burden, a hallmark feature of Alzheimer's disease, than men. Female participants had higher mean cortical total plaque scores than males (6.5/15 versus 4.9/15; p=0.045) and greater neuritic plaque density (1.7/3 versus 1.3/3; p=0.035).

More than half of female participants (56.8%) had a high plaque burden compared with males (39.7%; p=0.015). Women remained more than twice as likely as men to have a high amyloid plaque burden even after adjusting for age at death and APOE ε4, a major genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (OR 2.18; 95% CI 1.17 – 4.06; p=0.014).

These findings suggest that women may be more susceptible to amyloid-driven pathology in the context of Parkinson's disease, echoing patterns observed in clinically diagnosed and pathologically confirmed Alzheimer's disease subjects." Dr. Erika Driver-Dunckley, Lead Author, Mayo Clinic Arizona

Despite the greater amyloid plaque burden observed in women, the study found no significant differences between men and women in rates of Alzheimer's dementia or performance on cognitive testing.

Dr Driver-Dunckley explained: "Men and women with Parkinson's disease had similar rates of Alzheimer's dementia and similar results on cognitive testing. However, women showed a higher amyloid plaque burden compared with men."

The findings raise important questions about both the relationship between brain pathology and cognitive outcomes, as well as the biological mechanisms underlying the observed sex differences.

"The greater severity of amyloid plaque pathology in women should have an effect on the onset and severity of cognitive impairment, but our study did not find this," said Dr Driver-Dunckley. "It may be that a larger study would pick up cognitive differences related to the increased plaque load."

While the reasons for the observed sex difference remain unclear, previous studies have also reported more severe Alzheimer's-related pathology and cognitive impairment in women with Alzheimer's disease without Parkinson's disease, suggesting a possible biological susceptibility that warrants deeper investigation.

"Our findings highlight the need for further research into sex differences in Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's-related pathology," concluded Dr Driver-Dunckley. "An important next step will be to confirm these findings in additional large clinicopathological studies and better understand the biological mechanisms that may underlie these differences."