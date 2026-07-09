Stem cell-derived dopaminergic cell transplantation shows encouraging results for Parkinson's disease

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) today announced the presentation of new clinical data from the STEM-PD Phase I/II clinical trial at the ISSCR 2026 Annual Meeting. The study reports 12-month outcomes evaluating a cryopreserved, off-the-shelf dopaminergic progenitor cell product derived from human pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The findings provide new insights into the safety, feasibility, and biological activity of stem cell-derived dopaminergic cell transplantation in patients with Parkinson's disease and represent another important step in the clinical translation of regenerative medicine for neurodegenerative disease.

"These data represent the culmination of decades of research aimed at translating stem cell biology into a clinically viable therapy," said Malin Parmar, Professor in Cellular Neuroscience at Lund University, Sweden, who presented the findings today at the ISSCR 2026 Annual Meeting. "They demonstrate that a stem cell-derived dopaminergic cell product can be manufactured, delivered, and evaluated within a rigorous clinical trial framework. More broadly, they show that regenerative medicine is moving beyond proof-of-concept and into a stage where stem cell-based therapies are being tested in patients for complex neurodegenerative diseases."

Parkinson's disease is characterized by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing neurons, leading to worsening motor symptoms over time. While current therapies can improve symptoms, they do not replace the neurons that are lost as the disease progresses. Stem cell-based approaches seek to restore dopamine production by replacing these cells, offering the potential for a more durable and restorative treatment strategy.

The STEM-PD trial enrolled individuals with moderately advanced Parkinson's disease who continued to experience significant symptoms despite optimized medical therapy. Participants received transplanted human pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic progenitor cells designed to replace the dopamine-producing neurons lost during disease progression.

For decades, researchers have worked to overcome two major barriers to developing cell replacement therapies for Parkinson's disease: producing authentic dopaminergic neurons suitable for clinical-scale transplantation and demonstrating that these cells can be delivered safely into the human brain. Earlier studies using fetal tissue established proof-of-principle but were limited by tissue availability and standardization. Advances in stem cell technology have enabled the development of standardized cell products while requiring close collaboration across stem cell biology, manufacturing, regulatory science, and clinical medicine to reach human trials.

What has been particularly encouraging is how closely these findings align with those emerging from other ongoing stem cell-based Parkinson's disease trials around the world. Independent groups using different cell products and clinical protocols are reporting comparable safety and other outcomes. This convergence strengthens confidence in the overall therapeutic concept." Malin Parmar, Professor in Cellular Neuroscience, Lund University, Sweden

If confirmed through larger studies with longer follow-up, stem cell-derived dopaminergic cell transplantation could establish a new class of regenerative therapies for Parkinson's disease by replacing the cells lost during disease progression rather than repeatedly compensating for dopamine loss with medication.

Researchers will continue to follow participants in the STEM-PD trial to evaluate long-term safety and graft function. Future studies will examine the durability of transplanted cells, identify which patients benefit most, optimize cell dosing, and improve functional integration of transplanted cells into the brain. Investigators are also exploring strategies to reduce the need for immune suppression, including approaches using autologous grafts and engineered cells designed to avoid immune detection.

"This field has been driven by decades of work from scientists, clinicians, regulatory experts, medical ethicists and patients who believed stem cell therapy could become a reality," Parmar added. "It is especially meaningful to present results that demonstrate how discoveries in stem cell biology are now being translated into clinical testing. For me personally, these findings build directly on pioneering work initiated in Lund more than 40 years ago, when the concept of cell therapy for Parkinson's disease first began to take shape."