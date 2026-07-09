First clinical trial evaluates stem cell therapy for Huntington's disease

An update on the first clinical trial evaluating a pluripotent stem cell-derived neural stem cell therapy for Huntington's disease was presented today at the ISSCR 2026 Annual Meeting. The Phase 1b/2a REGEN4HD study represents a significant translational milestone following years of preclinical research, pivotal safety studies, regulatory engagement, and clinical trial development.

Huntington's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no currently available disease-modifying treatment. Regenerative medicine approaches using human stem cell-derived products are being investigated as a potential strategy to modulate disease pathology in the brain and address this substantial unmet medical need. The presentation at ISSCR 2026 highlights the launch of the first clinical trial of a pluripotent stem cell-derived therapy for Huntington's disease, marking an important step in translating regenerative medicine research toward potential new treatment approaches for this devastating neurodegenerative disorder.

The REGEN4HD trial is enrolling relatively early-stage symptomatic Huntington's disease patients between the ages of 18 and 65. The Phase 1b portion is designed as a dose-escalation study to evaluate safety and tolerability, followed by a Phase 2a study to determine the maximum tolerated dose.

"This clinical trial represents the culmination of many years of preclinical and translational research, pivotal safety studies, discussions with the FDA, and support from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine," said Leslie Thompson, Ph.D., University of California, Irvine, USA, who has dedicated more than 35 years to Huntington's disease research, beginning with work as part of the international consortium that identified the Huntington's disease gene. "Reaching the point of launching the first clinical trial of a pluripotent stem cell-derived product for Huntington's disease is an important milestone for the field. The Huntington's disease families and the close partnership between patients and scientists have been a constant source of inspiration."

Developing regenerative therapies for Huntington's disease has presented several scientific challenges, including identifying appropriate therapeutic targets and mechanisms, optimizing delivery strategies, and addressing a disease that progresses slowly over many years. Advances in understanding disease biology are helping move the field toward clinical evaluation.

Because the study has recently begun, investigators are primarily evaluating safety. Exploratory measures will also assess whether the therapy shows signals that could inform future studies.

"The initial goal of this study is to establish safety," Thompson said. "If future studies ultimately demonstrate that a one-time cell therapy approach can slow disease progression, it could have meaningful implications for people living with Huntington's disease. However, those questions can only be answered through careful clinical evaluation."