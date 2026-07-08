Bio-Rad launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits compatible with QX700 platform for biopharma quality control and cell and gene therapy workflows

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of the QX700 System-compatible Vericheck ddPCR Kit portfolio for critical quality control (QC) workflows in advanced cell and gene therapy development and other biopharma applications. The portfolio includes Vericheck ddPCR Mycoplasma Detection, Empty-Full Capsid, Replication Competent Lentivirus, CHO Residual DNA Quantification, and E. coli Residual DNA Quantification kits.

Vericheck ddPCR Kits. Image Credit: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The newly launched kits extend Bio-Rad's existing ddPCR platform portfolio to provide ready-to-use, application-focused validated kits for critical QC workflows in biopharma, including cell and gene therapy applications. Bio-Rad's QX700 platform enables seven-color multiplexing and capacity to process up to 384 reactions in around two and a half hours, with minimal input volume, continuous loading capability, and easy-to-use software for streamlined data interpretation. By combining the performance of the QX700 Systems with the Vericheck Kits, researchers can generate precise, reproducible, and faster results for product development and product safety and quality.

In advanced therapeutic development and manufacturing, QC testing is critical to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the product. Providing developers with a complete and accessible solution for high-priority QC testing needs, the new Vericheck Kits provide validated workflows to improve confidence in vector characterization and contamination detection, including replication-competent virus testing and residual host cell DNA quantification.

The expansion of our range of Vericheck ddPCR Kits offers validated workflows with unmatched precision and sensitivity, combined with the power of the QX700 platform, enabling scalable, streamlined workflows and faster time to actionable results, By expanding the power of our QX700 platform through the development of this new portfolio of Vericheck Kits, Bio-Rad is continuing its commitment to support development of safer and more efficient advanced therapeutic development and manufacturing."

Stephen Kulisch, Vice President of Marketing, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad

Source:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. (2026, July 08). Bio-Rad launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits compatible with QX700 platform for biopharma quality control and cell and gene therapy workflows. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 08, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260708/Bio-Rad-launches-Vericheck-ddPCR-Kits-compatible-with-QX700-platform-for-biopharma-quality-control-and-cell-and-gene-therapy-workflows.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Bio-Rad launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits compatible with QX700 platform for biopharma quality control and cell and gene therapy workflows". News-Medical. 08 July 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260708/Bio-Rad-launches-Vericheck-ddPCR-Kits-compatible-with-QX700-platform-for-biopharma-quality-control-and-cell-and-gene-therapy-workflows.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Bio-Rad launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits compatible with QX700 platform for biopharma quality control and cell and gene therapy workflows". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260708/Bio-Rad-launches-Vericheck-ddPCR-Kits-compatible-with-QX700-platform-for-biopharma-quality-control-and-cell-and-gene-therapy-workflows.aspx. (accessed July 08, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. 2026. Bio-Rad launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits compatible with QX700 platform for biopharma quality control and cell and gene therapy workflows. News-Medical, viewed 08 July 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260708/Bio-Rad-launches-Vericheck-ddPCR-Kits-compatible-with-QX700-platform-for-biopharma-quality-control-and-cell-and-gene-therapy-workflows.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bio-Rad launches three StarBright Red Dyes and expands range of antibody markers conjugated to StarBright Violet Dyes to enhance immunology research
From crude lysate to purity with high-precision AAV capsid measurement with Bio-Rad's new ddPCR Kit
Bio-Rad announces collaboration agreement with oncocyte to commercialize transplant monitoring with droplet digital PCR
Bio-Rad launches first ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay for breast cancer mutation detection in clinical research
Bio-Rad Extends Range of Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies for Use in Preclinical and Clinical Drug Development
Bio-Rad launches vericheck ddPCR replication competent lentivirus and replication competent AAV kits for cell and gene therapy production
Bio-Rad extends range of anti-idiotypic antibodies and anti-Fc mutation antibodies for bioanalysis and drug monitoring
Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit validated for detection of Enterobacteriaceae in infant formula and cereals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bio-Rad launches PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell Thermal Cyclers