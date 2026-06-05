Bio-Rad receives MicroVal validation for EZ-Check™ Listeria testing kits

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Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that MicroVal, the international certification organization for the validation and approval of alternative methods for the microbiological analysis of food and beverages, has approved EZ-Check Listeria spp. and EZ-Check Listeria monocytogenes Kits for the detection of Listeria spp. and Listeria monocytogenes in food products and environmental samples. The certification confirms that the performance of the Bio-Rad method is equivalent to that of the reference method according to ISO 16140-2 standards. The certificates (2025LR135 and 2025LR136) are available on www.bio-rad.com/validations.

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Primarily found in soil, water and animal products, Listeria are gram-positive bacteria responsible for causing listeriosis. To ensure the production of safe consumables, accurate detection of contamination in both food and environmental samples is critical. Despite rigorous safety measures, the risk of contamination persists, threatening health, costly recalls, and brand reputation.

Bio-Rad's EZ-Check Listeria spp. and EZ-Check Listeria monocytogenes Kits feature multiplex amplification of the target pathogen and an internal control to monitor for false negatives. Delivering streamlined workflows with rapid time to result, the proprietary, patented duplex detection system enhances accuracy and simplifies result interpretation.

Listeriosis poses a significant threat to pregnant women, children, and those with weakened immune systems. Our EZ-Check Listeria spp. and EZ-Check Listeria monocytogenes Kits offer fast, dependable, accurate detection of these organisms which is essential to maintaining rigorous food safety standards and ensuring the safety of the public. MicroVal approval of both EZ-Check kits, in addition to the previous AOAC validation, further solidifies Bio-Rad's position as a trusted leader in food safety innovation, delivering effective solutions for pathogen detection in food and environmental samples."

Franck Edouard, Senior Marketing Director, Food Science Division, Bio-Rad Laboratories

The EZ-Check Listeria spp. and EZ-Check Listeria monocytogenes Kits are AOAC validated for food and environmental samples (certificate numbers 012604 and 012605 respectively).

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Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

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