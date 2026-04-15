Bio-Rad extends range of anti-idiotypic antibodies and anti-Fc mutation antibodies for bioanalysis and drug monitoring

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today extended its range of recombinant monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibodies, with the introduction of eight antibodies specific to romosuzumab (Evenity), burosumab (Crysvita), ixekizumab (Taltz), elotuzumab (Empliciti), isatuximab (Sarclisa), nirsevimab (Beyfortus), and tremelimumab (Imjudo), and released a recombinant monoclonal anti-biotherapeutic antibody specific to dulaglutide (Trulicity). The Company has also launched its first anti-Fc mutation antibody range, targeting drugs containing YTE mutations.

Bio-Rad anti-idiotypic antibodies.

Image Credit: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad's range of highly specific, high-affinity, non-animal derived antibodies are suitable for use in preclinical and clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) and anti-drug antibody (ADA) assays, supporting therapeutic drug monitoring for biologic and biosimilar products. The addition of an antibody specific to dulaglutide marks Bio-Rad's first antibody against a GLP-1 receptor agonist drug.

The launch of the anti-Fc mutation antibody range now enables the selective detection of YTE-modified therapeutics via the recognition of YTE triple substitutions (M252Y, S254T, and T256E) in the Fc region of human IgG1 antibodies - a modification shown to extend antibody half-life compared to wild-type IgG. The ready-made antibodies are suitable for the development of PK bridging ELISAs to measure free drug concentration in serum.