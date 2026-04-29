Bio-Rad launches PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell Thermal Cyclers

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of the PTC Harmony Thermal Cycler line, designed to offer broader access to optimized workflows for PCR applications such as sequencing, cloning, and genotyping.

PTC Harmony 96 Thermal Cycler. Image Credit: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.





PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell are the latest additions to Bio-Rad's next generation of conventional PCR thermal cyclers. Designed for a broader range of budgets, the PTC Harmony Thermal Cyclers provide the same thermal performance as the PTC Tempo line in a streamlined design with an intuitive user interface, manual lid operation, and flexible connectivity options, simplifying protocol management. The PTC Harmony line expands Bio-Rad's reliable thermal cycler portfolio to scientists seeking faster PCR runs, higher performance, and accuracy in a simplified workflow.