Bio-Rad launches PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell Thermal Cyclers

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Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of the PTC Harmony Thermal Cycler line, designed to offer broader access to optimized workflows for PCR applications such as sequencing, cloning, and genotyping.

PTC Harmony 96 Thermal Cycler. Image Credit: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

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PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell are the latest additions to Bio-Rad's next generation of conventional PCR thermal cyclers. Designed for a broader range of budgets, the PTC Harmony Thermal Cyclers provide the same thermal performance as the PTC Tempo line in a streamlined design with an intuitive user interface, manual lid operation, and flexible connectivity options, simplifying protocol management. The PTC Harmony line expands Bio-Rad's reliable thermal cycler portfolio to scientists seeking faster PCR runs, higher performance, and accuracy in a simplified workflow.

Tailored to academic and biopharma customers interested in simplified and affordable, high-performance devices, the new line of PTC Harmony Thermal Cyclers delivers the same reliability and high quality that Bio-Rad has been providing for over 35 years, Leveraging our engineering expertise, we continue to develop and manufacture robust and efficient thermal cyclers, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of all scientists."

Stephen Kulisch, Vice President of Genomics Product Management, Bio-Rad

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Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

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