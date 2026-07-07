Novel leukemia therapy successfully eradicates measurable residual disease

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer CenterJul 7 2026Reviewed

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center were able to eradicate measurable residual disease (MRD) in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients, a critical step in improving long-term survival outcomes, by treating with the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) inotuzumab ozogamicin. 

Results from the Phase 2 study were published in Blood Cancer Journal. Among 37 patients treated, 70% achieved MRD negativity, including strong responses in both Philadelphia chromosome-positive and -negative disease. Patients who were treated earlier had the most favorable outcomes. Relapse-free survival was 40 months, and median survival was 61 months. 

Our results show that inotuzumab is highly effective at clearing residual disease in patients already in remission, with durable responses and encouraging survival. This approach has the potential to deepen remissions and change how we manage patients at high risk of relapse." 

Elias Jabbour, M.D., principal investigator, professor of Leukemia

What do the trial results mean for patients with B-cell ALL? 

These results suggest this ADC treatment may offer patients a strong chance of clearing remaining disease, even after they have been treated with other therapies. Clearing MRD is a strong predictor of whether a patient will relapse. When MRD is cleared and becomes undetectable, patients generally have an increased chance of staying in remission. In addition, this treatment can potentially help patients reach the point of becoming eligible for stem cell transplant or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy in a safer, lower-disease state. 

The treatment was well tolerated, and side effects were manageable. 

These findings highlight inotuzumab as a promising strategy to deepen remissions and potentially improve long-term outcomes by eradicating residual leukemia. 

Source:

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Journal reference:

Jabbour, E., et al. (2026) Inotuzumab ozogamicin therapy for measurable residual disease in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Blood Cancer Journal. DOI: 10.1038/s41408-026-01551-6. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41408-026-01551-6

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New AI model improves prediction of cancer immunotherapy success
New breast cancer classification system predicts immunotherapy response success
Imaging scans detect prostate cancer progression despite stable PSA levels
Blood test may predict which colorectal cancer patients benefit from chemotherapy
Allergies show a small but significant link to later cancer risk
Fatty liver disease fuels aggressive metastatic colorectal cancer spread
New synthetic grafting material kills bone cancer and regenerates bone
New genome editing tool unlocks fungi's hidden drug-producing potential

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prenatal high fructose exposure impairs brain development and memory