Study explores the relationship between heart issues and cognitive function

New in JNeurosci, Xia Zhang, from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, led a study exploring the relationship between heart issues and cognitive function.

The researchers tracked 73 patients from the Leipzig Heart Study over the course of 3.5 years. They discovered that even minor cardiac dysfunction-even in patients without clinically diagnosed heart failure-could predict microscopic tissue degradation in brain regions closely linked to Alzheimer's disease. This tissue damage accounted for the link between minor heart dysfunction and poor long-term memory performance.

Tracking brain microstructural integrity offers a novel avenue for neurological risk stratification in patients with cardiac dysfunction." Xia Zhang, Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences

This may be a valuable tool for clinicians, whose current imaging methods cannot detect microscopic changes in the brain associated with heart issues. The researchers plan to incorporate specific biomarkers in the brain, with the end goal of mapping how heart-related brain changes overlap with early dementia mechanisms.