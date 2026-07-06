Study finds specialized gambling addiction services underused in Quebec

A new study finds public specialized gambling addiction treatment services are underused in Quebec, pointing to a need to better reach people with gambling disorder.

Researchers at McGill University and the Douglas Research Centre followed more than 2,300 people with a gambling disorder over 13 years. Despite free access, patients averaged fewer than two treatments during that period.

Gambling disorder is not something that can be resolved in a single treatment. It often requires sustained, long-term care. We need to approach it as a chronic condition for some patients, comparable to substance-related disorders." Marie-Josée Fleury, senior author and professor in McGill's Department of Psychiatry

Gambling disorder carries a high risk of suicide and other social and health problems, she added.

Researchers analyzed health records from addiction treatment centres and linked them with other provincial health data to see how patients used services and what factors were associated with repeat treatment.

Among people who did access treatment, about 42 per cent had multiple admissions. Notably, those who gambled online had about a 15 per cent higher rate of treatment admissions.

"Online gambling makes it easier to act on impulse, which can increase the risk of relapse and repeated treatment," said Ovidiu Tatar, a postdoctoral researcher and co-author of the study.

Results in context of online gambling growth

The findings come during a boom in online betting, with more people able to place bets easily through apps and websites, especially on major sports events. In July, Alberta will follow Ontario in launching a regulated online gambling market.

Nearly three in 10 Canadians worry someone they know may be addicted to sports betting, while 69 per cent believe problem gambling will increase as betting options expand, a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute found.

Factors driving repeat treatments

People with mental health conditions were also more likely than other gamblers to return for multiple treatments. Researchers say these issues can take priority, making gambling problems less likely to be addressed.

Those who sought treatment on their own were more likely to return, pointing to personal motivation as a key factor to consider in prevention strategies.

"It's important to encourage people to recognize the problem and seek help earlier," Tatar said. "Many don't disclose gambling issues, and doctors don't always ask. Because gambling problems are less visible than substance use, they can go unnoticed for years without screening."