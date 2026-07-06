Case study shows how accurate diagnosis can guide personalized treatment for renal oncocytoma

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
OncotargetJul 6 2026Reviewed

A new case report was published in Volume 17 of Oncotarget on July 2, 2026, titled "Renal oncocytoma: Α case report and literature review."

The study was led by first and corresponding author Areti Kalfoutzou from the Second Propaedeutic Department of Internal Medicine, Attikon General Hospital, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.

Renal oncocytoma is a rare benign tumor of the kidney that accounts for approximately 5–9% of renal epithelial tumors. Although it is considered benign, it often resembles kidney cancer on imaging studies, making accurate diagnosis challenging. Because treatment strategies differ substantially between benign oncocytoma and malignant renal tumors, establishing the correct diagnosis is essential to avoid unnecessary surgery while ensuring appropriate patient care.

In this report, the researchers describe the case of an 82-year-old woman who presented with two months of gross hematuria. Contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CT) identified a 55 × 34 mm exophytic lesion arising from the upper pole of the left kidney. Based on its imaging characteristics, the mass was initially classified as a Bosniak category IV renal lesion, raising strong suspicion for renal malignancy.

Instead of proceeding directly to surgery, the clinical team performed a CT-guided percutaneous biopsy. Histopathological examination, supported by immunohistochemical analysis, established the diagnosis of renal oncocytoma. The tumor showed positive staining for E-cadherin and cyclin D1, focal positivity for cytokeratin 7 (CK7), and negative staining for CD117, carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX), vimentin, and RCC, findings that supported the final diagnosis.

Following multidisciplinary discussion, the tumor board recommended percutaneous cryoablation because of the lesion's relatively small size and indolent nature. This minimally invasive approach was particularly appropriate given the patient's clinical circumstances. More than two years after treatment, annual imaging has demonstrated no evidence of disease progression.

The authors also review the broader diagnostic challenges associated with renal oncocytoma. Conventional CT and magnetic resonance imaging can localize these tumors but often cannot reliably distinguish them from chromophobe renal cell carcinoma or other renal neoplasms. Histopathological evaluation remains the diagnostic gold standard, while percutaneous biopsy is increasingly recognized as a safe and minimally invasive method for establishing the diagnosis before treatment decisions are made.

Related Stories

The report also discusses advances in pathological diagnosis. Immunohistochemical markers such as CK7 and cyclin D1, together with characteristic histological features, can help differentiate renal oncocytoma from chromophobe renal cell carcinoma and hybrid oncocytic/chromophobe tumors, improving diagnostic confidence in challenging cases.

"This case supports the strategy of individualized treatment for renal oncocytoma, balancing tumor characteristics, patient comorbidities, and potential treatment risks to achieve optimal outcomes."

According to the authors, management decisions should be individualized, taking into account tumor size, patient age, symptoms, and overall health status. For selected elderly patients or those at higher surgical risk, minimally invasive approaches such as percutaneous cryoablation may provide effective disease control while preserving kidney function and reducing treatment-related morbidity.

Overall, this case highlights the importance of combining imaging, biopsy, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, and multidisciplinary evaluation when managing renal masses. The findings demonstrate how accurate diagnosis can guide personalized treatment decisions, helping some patients avoid unnecessary surgery while achieving excellent clinical outcomes.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Kalfoutzou A., et al. (2026) Renal oncocytoma: Α case report and literature review. Oncotarget. DOI: 10.18632/oncotarget.28893. https://www.oncotarget.com/article/28893/text/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

German study identifies therapeutic Achilles' heel for advanced colorectal cancer
Severe gum disease linked to early kidney function decline
Engineered silica nanoparticles destroy prostate tumors in preclinical study
Blocking nerve signaling may reduce cancer-associated cachexia
Scientists uncover new molecular mechanism driving gastrointestinal stromal tumors
New spatial map reveals treatment vulnerabilities in bladder cancer
AI accurately measures mesothelioma tumors for better treatment decisions
Many kidney transplant candidates fail to reach the national waitlist

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Probiotic metabolite found to suppress melanoma tumor growth in mice