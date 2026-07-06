Korea University College of Medicine selected as the lead institution for hantavirus vaccine development project

The Vaccine Innovation Center at Korea University College of Medicine has been selected by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) as the lead institution for a national hantavirus vaccine development project.

The initiative is part of the Korean government's strategic efforts to establish a rapid-response vaccine development system capable of producing vaccine prototypes within 200 days of the emergence of a future pandemic. The Center will oversee the overall project, working in collaboration with biotechnology companies.

Building an independent next-generation mRNA vaccine platform free from overseas patent constraints

Through this project, the Vaccine Innovation Center will develop a next-generation mRNA-based hantavirus vaccine using proprietary domestic technologies.

Hantavirus, the causative agent of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), is one of nine priority infectious diseases designated by the Korean government for vaccine development. Given its potential for global spread and significant genetic diversity, proactive preparedness is essential.

The urgency of vaccine development has gained further attention following a recent outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, where person-to-person transmission of an Andes hantavirus variant was reported.

The project will leverage two domestically developed technologies: self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) and next-generation high-efficiency lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems. By establishing an mRNA vaccine platform free from concerns over overseas patent infringement, the initiative is expected to provide Korea with the capability to independently and rapidly develop and manufacture vaccines in response to future infectious disease outbreaks.

Promising preliminary findings support feasibility; industry collaboration drives end-to-end development

Over the past two years, the Vaccine Innovation Center has conducted extensive research on the protective efficacy of an mRNA hantavirus vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Moderna.

Preclinical studies demonstrated strong immunogenicity and protective effects, with vaccinated mice showing significantly reduced viral loads in both the lungs and kidneys. Building on these findings, the Center plans to work closely with biotechnology partners to develop a new vaccine based on a mRNA platform.

The project will be conducted over a two-year period. During the first year, researchers will optimize vaccine candidates and evaluate their efficacy. The second year will focus on GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)-compliant manufacturing and comprehensive safety assessments.

"We will help transform Korea into a vaccine powerhouse and a leader in bio-sovereignty"

The Vaccine Innovation Center is the only private-sector vaccine research and development institute in Korea established to carry forward the scientific legacy of Dr. Ho-Wang Lee, who first discovered the hantavirus." Hee-Jin Cheong, Director of the Vaccine Innovation Center

"Beginning with hantavirus vaccine development, we aim to lead infectious disease research in Korea and contribute to improving public health."

Cheong further emphasized the importance of national preparedness, stating, "Pandemics represent complex crises that affect every aspect of society. Through close collaboration with government agencies and industry partners, we will dedicate our full capabilities to advancing Korea's journey from vaccine dependence to vaccine leadership and, ultimately, to achieving true bio-sovereignty."