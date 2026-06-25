Spermidine supplement improves COVID 19 vaccine response in older adults

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz AssociationJun 25 2026Reviewed

As we age, the immune system gradually declines and becomes less effective at responding to infections and vaccines. This process, known as immunosenescence, contributes to an increased risk of age-related health issues in older people and can weaken their response to vaccinations. 

Researchers led by Dr. Katja Simon, Group Leader of the Cell Biology of Immunity lab at the Max Delbrück Center, and Dr. Ghada Alsaleh, Associate Professor at the Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology & Musculoskeletal Sciences of University of Oxford (NDORMS), have shown in "Aging Cell" that a daily supplement of spermidine improved immune response to COVID 19 vaccination. 

Spermidine is a naturally occurring molecule made by our cells but it is also found in foods such as wheat germ, mushrooms and some aged cheeses such as parmesan and cheddar. Previous studies have suggested it can support cellular maintenance processes that decline with age.

Many older adults respond well to vaccines. But some do not develop strong protection, even after repeated vaccination. Biological ageing of immune cells may be one reason why this happens. Our findings suggest that spermidine could help restore aspects of immune function in this group." 

Dr. Ghada Alsaleh, Associate Professor, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology & Musculoskeletal Sciences, University of Oxford

Other collaborators include researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group, Drs. Paul Klenerman, Teresa Lambe, and Lucy Jones and Owen B. Spiller from Cardiff University.

Aging and weakened immunity

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that vaccination is crucial in reducing severe illness and death. However, older adults often produce lower levels of protective antibodies and T-cells following vaccination. This has also been shown with influenza vaccines. 

Related Stories

For the study, Simon and her colleagues recruited 40 healthy adults aged 65 and over. Participants received either a daily spermidine supplement of six milligrams or a placebo for 13 weeks following their third COVID-19 vaccination.

They found that about one quarter of participants showed very weak antibody responses despite having received three vaccine doses. These individuals had immune cells with clear signs of biological ageing, including increased DNA damage and markers associated with cellular senescence – the process whereby damaged or ageing cells stop functioning normally and accumulate. 

But several measures of vaccine induced immunity were substantially improved in vaccine non-responders who also took spermidine supplements; they tended to have higher levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, and better neutralizing activity against multiple viral variants.

The team also found that spermidine reduced markers of immunosenescence and stimulated autophagy, a natural cellular recycling process that helps cells remove damaged components and maintain healthy function. The supplement was found to be safe and well tolerated, with no adverse effects linked to treatment.

"This study was designed as a pilot trial and involved a relatively small number of participants," says Simon. "Larger studies will be needed to determine whether spermidine can consistently improve vaccine responses and whether similar effects are seen with other vaccines, such as those used against seasonal influenza."

Source:

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association

Journal reference:

Alsaleh, G., et al. (2026). Spermidine Mitigates Immune Cell Senescence and Boosts Vaccine Responses in Healthy Older Adults—A Pilot Study. Aging Cell. DOI: 10.1111/acel.70545. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/acel.70545

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experimental two‑in‑one vaccine shows success in human LASSARAB trial
Scientists design artificial protein structures using advanced AI tools
New mRNA vaccine shrinks neuroblastoma tumors in preclinical study
New mRNA flu vaccine offers broader protection against influenza strains
Leading AI models ace many vaccine questions but falter on clinical rules
Research may help pave the way for new vaccine targeting diarrheal disease
Maternal RSV vaccine shows 68% protection against infant RSV hospitalization
Study links menstrual cycle timing to COVID vaccine side effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prime and pull vaccine approach prevents genital herpes infection