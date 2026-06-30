New HIV vaccine shows unprecedented success in primate studies

A groundbreaking new HIV vaccine has shown unprecedented success in primates-and data published in Nature suggest the vaccine has the potential to protect humans from developing HIV infection and AIDS.

The vaccine was developed through a 14-year collaboration led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and Scripps Research.

"This has been one of those Apollo moon mission-type projects, where there is an exceptional goal and the team has to accomplish a myriad of discoveries and inventions along the way," says LJI Professor and Chief Scientific Officer Shane Crotty, Ph.D., who co-led the research with Scripps Research Professor William Schief, Ph.D.

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