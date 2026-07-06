New conceptual model links sacred moments to clinician well-being

In health care, it is often the smallest moments that carry the greatest meaning - a quiet conversation with a patient, a shared reflection with colleagues, or a hand held in silence. These brief yet powerful connections, known as 'sacred moments', is the focus of new research exploring their role in addressing clinician burnout and strengthening patient trust.

Research led by Lawson Resarch Institute, the research arm of St. Joseph's Health Care London (St. Joseph's) and recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of General Internal Medicine titled 'Sacred Moments in Healthcare: An evidence-based conceptual model' outlines how sacred moments, defined as short experiences of deep connection, awe or a sense that time stands still – contribute to well-being in health care settings. The findings show that sacred moments are associated with greater meaning in work, improved emotional health and reduced burnout among clinicians associated with improved patient care.

Inspired by the impact of these moments, St. Joseph's also became the first Canadian hospital to join the Sacred Moments Initiative led by the University of Michigan. The collaboration contributed to the publication and is drawing international attention to this whole person's approach to care - body, mind and spirit.

St. Joseph's psychologist Dr. Serena Wong is first author of the report which identifies key factors that foster these experiences including emotional presence, supportive leadership and opportunities for reflection. The research also encourages practical strategies such Sacred Moment Rounds co-led by spiritual care and other trained clinicians that emphasize creating a space to share these moments with colleagues to bolster well-being. Adding to its international scope, Wong also co-authored Exploring Sacred Moments in Japanese Healthcare which found once the concept had been explained to clinicians and patients in Japan, most had experienced it during healthcare visits.

In a survey of 629 physicians, 67.7 per cent reported experiencing a sacred moment with a patient and 76 per cent of those respondents reported feeling less burned out. However, fewer than five per cent of them shared those moments with their colleagues. (Ameling et al., 2025)

These small, deeply connecting experiences have a profound impact that serve as a reminder of the spiritual and existential dimensions of care that many clinicians value, but become quickly lost in the demands of the hospital setting." Dr. Serena Wong, first author

Wong notes that many health care workers describe their profession as a calling, but the pressures of these careers often take a toll physically, emotionally and spiritually.

"Research suggests sacred moments can help alleviate stress and burnout by reminding us why we became doctors, nurses, social workers and providers in the first place. Especially when facing system-level challenges, it takes support from leaders and peers to reconnect with that sense of purpose."

Research also shows that spirituality can be a powerful force connecting people with what matters most. Sacred moments – reported in settings such as radiation oncology, outpatient psychotherapy, hospital stays and palliative care – bring people fully into the present and acknowledge that time is sacred.

Sacred moments also support patient experience. With burnout rates high across the health system, patients may at times encounter depersonalized care, which can undermine trust. Creating space for sacred moments can help safeguard against these challenges, increase satisfaction with care and strengthen therapeutic relationships.

Wong has also seen firsthand how moments of awe and deep connection in therapy can transform patients - fostering healing, hope and resilience. While not a cure-all for burnout, Wong says sacred moments invite heart and soul back into health care by emphasizing care for the body, mind and spirit.

"Being the first Canadian hospital means we are choosing to be innovative leaders in nourishing spiritual health - and leading with compassion to build a culture where staff feel supported, seen and connected to our purpose," says co-author of the report, Dale Nikkel, Manager of Spiritual Care at St. Joseph's Health Care London. "It reflects St. Joseph's commitment to caring for the whole person - body, mind and, especially in this case, the spirit."