Study compares different light therapies for treating Alzheimer's disease

"We wanted to compare the two most common tPBM paradigms head‑to‑head in a well‑established AD mouse model," explains Professor Li. "CW light is traditionally used for mitochondrial enhancement, while 40‑Hz light is known to entrain gamma oscillations. But no one had systematically compared their effects on neurovascular pathology and glial cells."

The researchers treated 5‑month‑old 5xFAD mice – a model with aggressive amyloid deposition – with 810‑nm light (25 mW/cm² at the scalp, ~6.25 mW/cm² brain dose for CW, and half that for 40‑Hz due to 50% duty cycle) for 10 minutes daily over 37 days. Monte Carlo simulations confirmed that the light effectively reached the hippocampus and cortex, with ~30% of incident energy penetrating the brain parenchyma.

Both CW and 40‑Hz light significantly improved spatial learning and memory in the Morris water maze, with the 40‑Hz group showing slightly faster acquisition. However, the novel object recognition test showed no significant difference, suggesting that the effect may be hippocampus‑dependent–a clue that pointed towards vascular and structural changes rather than purely cognitive enhancement.

When the team measured Aβ₁₋₄₂ levels, a clear difference emerged. In the hippocampus, 40‑Hz light reduced Aβ by 87.7%, while CW light achieved a more modest 60.1% reduction. Immunofluorescence confirmed that 40‑Hz light significantly reduced plaque numbers and area in both the dentate gyrus and CA1 subregions, while CW showed stronger effects in the dentate gyrus but less in CA1.

"The key wasn't just the reduction in plaques," says Professor Yan. "We found that 40‑Hz light didn't simply increase the total number of microglia. Instead, it drove their spatial redistribution – microglia clustered tightly around Aβ plaques, forming a dense barrier that effectively cleared the amyloid without triggering the widespread neuroinflammation that often follows global microglial activation." In CA1, 40‑Hz stimulation doubled the number of peri-plaque microglia, while CW light increased microglial clustering in CA23 by 2.5‑fold.

In contrast, CW light primarily targeted astrocytes. Whole‑brain vascular reconstruction using fluorescence micro‑optical sectioning tomography (fMOST)–a technique that provides 3‑D visualization of the entire cerebrovascular network–revealed that both CW and 40‑Hz light increased vessel density and diameter in the hippocampus and cortex. However, the underlying cellular mechanism differed significantly.

CW light dramatically increased the number of GFAP⁺ astrocytes (by 84.6% in the cortex and 78.7% in the dentate gyrus) and enhanced their coupling with CD31⁺ blood vessels. Pearson colocalization analysis showed a significant increase in astrocyte‑vascular association in CA1 and the cortex. "This is the structural foundation of the neurovascular unit," explains Professor Wei. "Astrocytes physically connect neurons to capillaries and regulate blood flow. By strengthening this link, CW light restores the metabolic support that neurons need to survive and function."

Critically, synaptic density–measured by synaptophysin staining – was strongly correlated with both vessel density and astrocyte‑vascular coupling. "This tells us that CW light doesn't act directly on synapses," notes Professor Li. "It works indirectly by repairing the vascular and astrocytic infrastructure, which in turn sustains synaptic integrity. In contrast, 40‑Hz light's synaptic protection likely stems from reducing Aβ toxicity, which is a different route entirely."

A striking observation was that 40‑Hz light delivered only half the total energy (50% duty cycle) but achieved comparable or even superior cognitive and amyloid‑clearing effects. "This suggests that 40‑Hz light engages alternative pathways beyond mitochondrial ATP production – likely through gamma‑frequency neuronal entrainment, calcium oscillations, or direct microglial modulation," says Professor Yan.

The authors propose a precision medicine framework: CW light may be preferentially indicated for patients with vascular dementia or significant hypoperfusion, while 40‑Hz light could be more suitable for early‑stage AD where amyloid burden is the dominant pathology. Future combinatorial protocols – alternating or superimposing both modes–might theoretically address both vascular and amyloid components simultaneously.

While the study provides compelling mechanistic insights, the authors acknowledge that the findings are phenotype‑based; molecular signaling pathways and transcriptomic validation are still needed. The sex‑balanced design (male and female mice were included evenly) is a strength, but sex‑specific effects on microglial metabolism and phagocytosis should be explored in future translational studies. Electrophysiological recordings and in vitro assays are also required to confirm the frequency‑dependent cellular responses.

Nevertheless, this work establishes a fundamental framework for optimizing tPBM protocols in AD. "We now have a clear biological rationale for choosing CW or 40‑Hz light–or combining them–based on the dominant pathology in each patient," concludes Professor Li. "This moves tPBM from a one‑size‑fits‑all approach towards a truly personalized, mechanistic‑guided therapy."