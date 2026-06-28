Multiple sclerosis affects social life and work beyond physical health

Multiple sclerosis (MS) can have a substantial impact on many aspects of life beyond physical health, with 51% of people reporting that the disease affects their social life and 48% reporting that it affects their work, according to new research presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2026.

Although the physical effects of MS are well recognized, less is known about how the disease affects broader social determinants of health. Previous studies have often focused on individual areas, such as employment or financial wellbeing, in isolation. However, little research has explored how multiple social determinants are affected simultaneously and how they interact.

To explore these wider impacts, researchers from Italy conducted the SocialMS study, a nationwide questionnaire-based study involving 1,039 adults with MS receiving care at 68 MS centres across the country. Participants were asked about the impact of MS on four key social determinants of health: education, work, financial resources and social life.

Social life emerged as the most commonly affected domain, with 51% of participants reporting an impact, followed by work (48%), financial resources (34%) and education (19%).

The study also found that the four domains were closely interconnected (Figure 1). Additional analyses conducted by the researchers identified the strongest associations between work and social life and between work and financial resources.

People experiencing financial difficulties, being out of work or retired early, additional health conditions or greater levels of disability were more likely to report impacts across multiple domains. Economic strain and disability were associated with all secondary outcomes examined in the study.

Our data show that multiple domains of life are substantially affected by MS beyond physical health, particularly social life and work. Importantly, the greatest burden falls on individuals who are socioeconomically and medically more vulnerable, with disability emerging as a key driver of disadvantage." Dr. Marta Ponzano, Lead Author, Link Campus University, Rome, Italy

"Taken together, these findings highlight the need for a more comprehensive, person-centred approach to MS care. We do not treat only MS, but the person living with MS. That means recognising and addressing the impact of the disease on daily functioning, employment, social participation and overall wellbeing, not just its physical symptoms," she explained.

Almost 90% of participants reported receiving some form of social support. Family members were the major source of both practical and emotional support, with 61% receiving practical support from family and 76% receiving emotional support. Friends were also an important source of emotional support, cited by 43% of participants.

Support also came from less traditional sources. More than 16% of participants reported receiving emotional support and companionship from pets, while almost 12% reported receiving emotional support from colleagues.

Despite the importance of these support networks, the study also found that MS can place strain on relationships. Among participants whose social life was affected by the disease, 54% reported impacts on relationships with partners and 46% reported impacts on friendships.

Dr Ponzano explained: "These two findings, which may appear contradictory, actually highlight the dual nature of this domain. Family and friends are often an important source of support for people living with MS, yet the disease can also place strain on those same relationships."

Participants reporting a greater MS-related burden – and therefore greater need – were also more likely to receive support.

"While this could represent an encouraging finding, future studies should investigate whether support is activated in response to higher levels of need or provided proactively," said Dr Ponzano. "A preventive model rather than a reactive one may be more beneficial for individuals with MS."

Looking ahead, Dr Ponzano emphasized the need for broader support for people living with MS: "Our findings highlight that the impact of MS extends beyond physical health, affecting social life, employment, financial resources and education. For healthcare systems and policymakers, these results underscore the value of multidisciplinary support services and policies aimed at reducing the broader social and economic burden of the disease."

"Routine assessment of these wider impacts, together with closer coordination between healthcare and social support services, may help identify unmet needs early and reduce inequalities among people living with MS," she concluded.