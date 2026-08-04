Australian-first twin study aims to to unlock new insights into immune health

An Australian-first study of twins will seek to find out why two genetically similar people respond differently to infections, diseases and treatments.

The Snow Centre for Immune Health and the University of Melbourne's Twins Research Australia (TRA) will recruit 100 pairs of identical and non-identical twins as study participants.

The study aims to provide rare insight into how much of our immune function is written in our DNA, and how much is shaped by experiences and the environment we live in.

At a glance

Australian-first twin study will recruit 100 pairs of identical and non-identical twins aged 18 to 80 to investigate why people respond differently to infections, diseases and treatments.

Using the Snow Centre's Cyton2 Cell Timer model technology to track how immune cells act over time, the study will examine how immune function varies by age, sex, and genetic inheritance.

By comparing twins who respond differently to the same immune challenges, researchers can estimate how much of the differences are genetic and how much are environmental.

The findings will support advances in personalized medicine and more targeted treatments for immune-related conditions, such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and others.

Twins aged 18 to 80 will be studied using the Snow Centre's Cyton2 Cell Timer model to track how immune cells behave over time and examine how immune function varies by age, sex, and genetic inheritance. This tool can reveal when immune cells activate, how long they persist, and why responses vary so widely between individuals.

Based at the University of Melbourne, TRA is one of the world's largest volunteer twin research registries.

Dr Lucas Calais-Ferreira, Director of TRA, said that twin studies offer a unique scientific advantage because they reveal not just how much immune variation is genetic, but how genetics and environment work together.

"By comparing twins who respond differently to the same immune challenges, researchers can estimate how much of the differences are genetic and how much are environmental," he said.

"The findings help build the foundation for personalized medicine and more targeted treatments for immune‑related conditions, such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and others."

By combining twin research with real-time immune tracking, the project has the potential to unlock practical advances in personalized medicine, from predicting who will respond best to a vaccine, to reducing treatment side effects and guiding smarter prevention strategies.

The Cyton2 Cell Timer technology is like switching from a photo to a video. You can see motion and timing that a still image cannot show." Professor Jason Tye-Din, Director, Snow Centre

This dynamic view may help researchers predict how people will respond to vaccines or treatments, including who may benefit most or experience stronger side effects.

"The Snow Centre brings cutting-edge immunology, and TRA brings decades of experience in twin research," Professor Tye-Din said.

"Together, we can find answers neither could find alone and help improve how immune-related conditions are understood and treated."

The study is seeking identical and non-identical twins aged 18-80. If interested, visit www.twins.org.au