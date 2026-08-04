New gum disease treatment kills harmful bacteria while saving beneficial microbes

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Nagoya UniversityAug 4 2026Reviewed

Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have created an innovative treatment for periodontitis that targets and eliminates harmful bacteria while preserving beneficial oral microbes essential for health. The findings were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

Oral health relies on a diverse and balanced microbial community. Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) is a keystone pathogen that triggers inflammation and disrupts this balance. Such disruption can damage the bone supporting teeth and eventually lead to tooth loss.

Current treatments for periodontitis, including antibiotics and antimicrobial photodynamic therapy (aPDT), eliminate both pathogenic and beneficial oral bacteria. These approaches often disrupt the entire oral microbial ecosystem and can also release lipopolysaccharide (LPS), an endotoxin that may exacerbate inflammation."

Kazuhide Sato, one of the corresponding authors and lecturer, Nagoya University

To address these challenges, researchers from Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, including first author Hiroshi Maruyama, Professor Hideharu Hibi, and corresponding authors Sato and Kiyoshi Sakai, adapted near-infrared photoimmunotherapy, a technique originally developed for cancer treatment. This method uses an antibody-dye compound that binds to target cells and is activated by near-infrared light.

Expanding on this therapy, the team developed a method using IgY, an antibody from egg yolks of hens immunized against P. gingivalis. Because IgY can be produced in large quantities at low cost, it offers significant clinical potential. The researchers evaluated this new approach, called near-infrared photo-antibacterial targeting therapy (NIR-PAT²), in human cell cultures and mice to eliminate P. gingivalis while preserving a healthy oral environment, comparing its performance to conventional therapies.

Selective elimination of pathogens without damaging healthy tissue

In cell culture experiments, the antibody-dye compound selectively bound to P. gingivalis, leaving other bacteria and healthy human gum cells unaffected. When exposed to near-infrared light, the dye accumulated on P. gingivalis, disrupted its outer membrane, and eliminated the bacterium.

Microscopic analysis showed that treated P. gingivalis developed small membrane holes but retained its overall structure, while aPDT resulted in complete bacterial destruction. Tests confirmed that the new therapy did not harm human gum cells, whereas aPDT caused cellular injury and delayed healing.

Reduction of bone loss and improved oral microbiota in mouse models

In mouse models of periodontitis, the new treatment significantly reduced alveolar bone loss. Saliva analysis indicated that the therapy improved oral microbiota by eliminating pathogenic P. gingivalis while preserving beneficial Streptococcus populations. In comparison, standard antibiotics and aPDT removed both pathogenic and beneficial bacteria, further disrupting the oral microbiota.

"Results demonstrated that, unlike antibiotics or standard light therapy, this approach selectively removes the primary pathogenic species while preserving the remainder of the oral bacterial community," Sato said.

To achieve clinical application

The researchers explain that periodontitis is caused by several types of bacteria, so focusing on just one may not be enough. They intend to use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze publicly available oral bacteria data to identify other important species and better understand how they interact. These insights will help develop more precise treatments.

Because periodontitis is connected to health issues such as rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, the researchers believe that their AI-driven analysis could also help determine which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted treatments.

Source:

Nagoya University

Journal reference:

Maruyama, H., et al. (2026). Near infrared photo-bacterialflora modulation technology realized controlling periodontitis: modulation of disease-associated dysbiosis in oral microbiota using near infrared photo-antibacterial targeting therapy (NIR-PAT2). Journal of Translational Medicine. DOI: 10.1186/s12967-026-08336-2. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-026-08336-2

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cola may quickly lower pH inside orthodontic clear aligners and shift oral bacteria within hours
Oral bacteria can reveal your true biological age and health risks
Oral semaglutide improves blood sugar, weight, and liver markers in real-world diabetes care
Oral AD109 improves sleep apnea severity but tolerability remains a challenge
Omalizumab beats multiallergen oral immunotherapy in multifood allergy trial
Five-target drug beats GLP-1/GIP therapy in obese diabetic mice
Fluoride myths and DIY dentistry dominate oral health misinformation
Oral GLP-1 drug elecoglipron helps adults lose up to 11.8% body weight

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How antibody-drug conjugates are redefining targeted cancer therapy