Oral bacteria can reveal your true biological age and health risks

A simple oral rinse may hold the key to measuring how fast you are aging, offering a noninvasive way to flag early risks of frailty, kidney decline, and life-threatening diseases.

Study: Oral microbiome signatures predict biological age and host health. Image credit: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.com

The oral microbiome is associated with systemic health and biological aging, as well as the risk of chronic illness and mortality, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Oral microbiome emerges as overlooked aging biomarker

Chronological age is not an accurate marker of health or functional status, leading to the concept of biological age. Noninvasive and reliable markers of biological age are important in framing preventive strategies and advancing our understanding of geriatrics.

The gut aging clock is an established biomarker of biological age, but the oral microbiome remains understudied. However, oral samples are easily collected during routine screening, making them a practical and scalable alternative to gut microbiome samples for population-level studies.

Machine learning links oral bacteria to aging patterns

In this study, oral microbiome data were collected from two U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) cohorts totaling 4,675 participants. Their mean age was 49 years. Given existing evidence of a decrease in physiological fitness around age 44, they stratified participants into two groups: below 45 years and above 45 years.

The researchers found a decline in microbial richness, evenness, and phylogenetic diversity with age. They then focused on the specific 64 bacterial genera that showed this change.

A machine learning model was then used to generate a predicted chronological age using these collective shifts in the microbiota, with moderate predictive performance. The findings were tested in a third external cohort numbering ~1,300. The difference between predicted and chronological age was termed the Oral Microbiome Aging Acceleration (OMAA) score. They explored its correlation with clinical and functional aging-related outcomes.

Higher OMAA scores link to mortality and frailty

Each unit of increase in the OMAA score was associated with about a 5 % higher risk of all-cause mortality and frailty. A higher score was also correlated with impaired kidney function.

OMAA improves prediction of cancer and heart attack

Adding the OMAA score to conventional risk factors improved their predictive power for cancer and heart attack risk.

Diet had a limited impact on the score. Medication, primarily driven by clopidogrel and other cardiovascular and antiplatelet drugs, was weakly associated with increased aging; these associations are likely influenced by underlying health status rather than direct microbial effects. Taken together, this suggests that “the OMAA Score primarily reflects an intrinsic, systemic aging process of the host.”

Key bacterial taxa shift with aging and frailty

These observations suggest that the oral microbiome may provide a convenient, noninvasive proxy for assessing associations with age-related changes in morbidity and mortality risk. Important taxa involved include Rothia (correlated with frailty), Scardovia (potentially reflecting altered carbohydrate metabolism), and Filifactor (associated with periodontal inflammation).

The observed associations with aging and chronic disease risk were identified even after excluding participants with periodontal disease, suggesting that these patterns extend beyond overt oral pathology. However, this exclusion may also limit generalizability and does not fully capture inflammatory pathways linked to periodontal disease. Rather, their broad impact may suggest a shift in the oral microbiome from a healthy state towards low-grade dysregulation with age.

Notably, emerging research supports the higher effectiveness of these aging biomarkers as prognostic tools rather than precise age-predictive instruments.

Strengths and limitations

This large-scale, rigorous study drew on two nationally representative cohorts with long-term follow-up. This design enabled the detection of small but reproducible effects on clinically meaningful endpoints rather than proxy outcomes.

The findings were further strengthened by validation in an external cohort, supporting their generalizability. In addition, the study used a simple, noninvasive, and relatively inexpensive workflow that is less technically demanding than many other biomarker approaches.

Although it still relies on laboratory-based 16S rRNA sequencing rather than point-of-care testing, this approach supports the potential use of oral rinse specimens for microbiome analysis in low-resource settings.

Despite these strengths, several limitations should be considered. The study relied on low-resolution taxonomic methods without functional mapping, thereby limiting biological interpretation.

It also focused exclusively on American cohorts, which may limit broader applicability. Furthermore, excluding individuals with periodontal disease may introduce selection bias and limit the ability to capture inflammatory processes relevant to aging, thereby constraining generalizability.

Conclusion

The OMAA Score offers a scalable, non-invasive tool to identify high-risk individuals for age-related morbidity and mortality.

Further longitudinal interventional trials could confirm these findings and allow the broad use of this screening tool for aging research and risk prediction.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.