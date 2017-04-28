FDA approves new drug and chemotherapy combination for treatment of adult patients with AML

April 28, 2017

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Rydapt (midostaurin) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have a specific genetic mutation called FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy. The drug is approved for use with a companion diagnostic, the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay, which is used to detect the FLT3 mutation in patients with AML.

AML is a rapidly progressing cancer that forms in the bone marrow and results in an increased number of white blood cells in the bloodstream. The National Cancer Institute estimated that approximately 19,930 people would be diagnosed with AML in 2016 and 10,430 were projected to die of the disease.

"Rydapt is the first targeted therapy to treat patients with AML, in combination with chemotherapy," said Richard Pazdur, M.D., acting director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence. "The ability to detect the gene mutation with a diagnostic test means doctors can identify specific patients who may benefit from this treatment."

Rydapt is a kinase inhibitor that works by blocking several enzymes that promote cell growth. If the FLT3 mutation is detected in blood or bone marrow samples using the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay, the patient may be eligible for treatment with Rydapt in combination with chemotherapy.

The safety and efficacy of Rydapt for patients with AML were studied in a randomized trial of 717 patients who had not been treated previously for AML. In the trial, patients who received Rydapt in combination with chemotherapy lived longer than patients who received chemotherapy alone, although a specific median survival rate could not be reliably estimated. In addition, patients who received Rydapt in combination with chemotherapy in the trial went longer (median 8.2 months) without certain complications (failure to achieve complete remission within 60 days of starting treatment, progression of leukemia or death) than patients who received chemotherapy alone (median three months).

Related Stories

Common side effects of Rydapt in patients with AML include low levels of white blood cells with fever (febrile neutropenia), nausea, inflammation of the mucous membranes (mucositis), vomiting, headache, spots on the skin due to bleeding (petechiae), musculoskeletal pain, nosebleeds (epistaxis), device-related infection, high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and upper respiratory tract infection. Rydapt should not be used in patients with hypersensitivity to midostaurin or other ingredients in Rydapt. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take Rydapt because it may cause harm to a developing fetus or a newborn baby. Patients who experience signs or symptoms of lung damage (pulmonary toxicity) should stop using Rydapt.

Rydapt was also approved today for adults with certain types of rare blood disorders (aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm or mast cell leukemia). Common side effects of Rydapt in these patients include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, swelling (edema), musculoskeletal pain, abdominal pain, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, constipation, fever, headache and shortness of breath.

The FDA granted this application Priority Review, Fast Track (for the mastocytosis indication) and Breakthrough Therapy (for the AML indication) designations.

The FDA granted the approval of Rydapt to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. The FDA granted the approval of the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay to Invivoscribe Technologies Inc.

Source:

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm555778.htm

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UC researchers uncover obesity-related protein's role in leukemia development
Young adults, adolescents with acute leukemia treated at specialized cancer centers have higher survival rates
MLL, IBM and Illumina collaborate to build new cognitive technology prototype for improving leukemia treatment
Research findings could guide development of potent combination therapies for leukemia
Northwestern Medicine scientists identify targeted molecular therapy that halts childhood leukemia
Study establishes ENL protein as potential drug target for acute myeloid leukemia
Researchers discover how epigenetic lesion can lead to T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Scientists show p300 protein may stop MDS from developing into leukemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers create novel model that reveals cellular, molecular events driving leukemia progression