New online healthcare platform iDoc enables patients to book consultations with GPs anytime

Online digital healthcare provider iDoc, launches, with the aim of transforming the way patients access and interact with GPs and Paediatricians, nationally. Part of the Fidelity Health Group, iDoc offers patients the ability to have a GP appointment at a time and in a way, that suits them. iDoc also offers younger patients (under 16yrs) a Consultant Paediatrician appointment as standard, giving parents instant access to specialist care for their children.

Regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), iDoc enables patients to book video and audio consultations with General Medical Council (GMC) registered GPs and Paediatricians anytime, anywhere.

iDoc offers patients either a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) service at £25 for a 15-minute consultation, or unlimited use subscription plans for individuals and families starting at £20 a month per adult, and £15 a month per child. All iDoc GPs and Paediatricians have the capacity to diagnose, prescribe medication, refer patients to specialist consultants and if required write ‘fit to work’ notes.

iDoc’s team of experts, led by the hugely experienced Chief Medical Officer Dr Simon Chaplin-Rogers, are able to treat a range of common ailments ranging from flu and nausea to sunstroke and allergies, with some iDoc clinicians also having additional areas of expertise / interest including: infectious diseases and sports injury / medicine.

Announcing the launch, iDoc Chairman, Dermot Mullins said:

All of us at Fidelity Health are incredibly excited to be launching iDoc. We look forward to empowering more patients to take control of their healthcare so that no one has to wait when it comes to their health.

iDoc Chief Medical Officer, Simon Chaplin-Rogers commented: