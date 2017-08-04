New online healthcare platform iDoc enables patients to book consultations with GPs anytime

August 4, 2017

Online digital healthcare provider iDoc, launches, with the aim of transforming the way patients access and interact with GPs and Paediatricians, nationally. Part of the Fidelity Health Group, iDoc offers patients the ability to have a GP appointment at a time and in a way, that suits them. iDoc also offers younger patients (under 16yrs) a Consultant Paediatrician appointment as standard, giving parents instant access to specialist care for their children.

Related Stories

Regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), iDoc enables patients to book video and audio consultations with General Medical Council (GMC) registered GPs and Paediatricians anytime, anywhere.

iDoc offers patients either a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) service at £25 for a 15-minute consultation, or unlimited use subscription plans for individuals and families starting at £20 a month per adult, and £15 a month per child. All iDoc GPs and Paediatricians have the capacity to diagnose, prescribe medication, refer patients to specialist consultants and if required write ‘fit to work’ notes.

iDoc’s team of experts, led by the hugely experienced Chief Medical Officer Dr Simon Chaplin-Rogers, are able to treat a range of common ailments ranging from flu and nausea to sunstroke and allergies, with some iDoc clinicians also having additional areas of expertise / interest including: infectious diseases and sports injury / medicine.

Announcing the launch, iDoc Chairman, Dermot Mullins said:

All of us at Fidelity Health are incredibly excited to be launching iDoc. We look forward to empowering more patients to take control of their healthcare so that no one has to wait when it comes to their health.

iDoc Chief Medical Officer, Simon Chaplin-Rogers commented:

With our NHS facing challenges and being continuously stretched at every corner, our aim is that our highly experienced team of GP’s and Paediatricians will help to alleviate pressures for both hospitals and patients, enabling them, especially younger patients to be treated as quickly as possible in a professional and clinically excellent way.

Source:

https://www.idochealth.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Siemens Healthineers- Siemens unveils new brand name for healthcare business
Study provides better knowledge about healthcare burden of mitochondrial diseases
AED publishes World Eating Disorders Healthcare Rights document to promote better care
Antibiotic resistance: a healthcare emergency?
Endocrine Society strongly opposes austere cuts to healthcare, medical research budget
University of Warwick receives multi-million pound grant to improve healthcare in slums
New paradigm of empathy-based medicine needed to improve outcomes in healthcare, say experts
Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds current annual TB screening in North America to be costly with limited health benefits