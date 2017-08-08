ACS publishes new manual to guide surgeons in improving patient care

August 8, 2017

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has announced the release of a new manual, Optimal Resources for Surgical Quality and Safety, to guide surgeons in leading surgical quality improvement and patient safety efforts in their institutions, departments, and practices. (Editors David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, and Clifford Y. Ko, MD, MS, MHS, FACS.)

The manual is the work of 135 contributing authors and two esteemed surgeon editors who are advocates of the health care quality movement. Although it was developed as a trusted resource for surgical leaders seeking to improve patient care in their practice settings, the ACS also views the manual as a catalyst for developing future leaders in the quality movement across the U.S. The publication introduces key concepts in quality, safety, and reliability and explores the essential elements that all hospitals should have in place to ensure patient-centered care.

"Much progress has been made throughout the years to ensure surgery is safe for patients and to improve the quality of care delivered. However, concerns about quality and patient safety in surgery remain. In response, the College has sought to proactively address such issues and to provide all members of the surgical patient care team with resources, such as this manual, to help them improve outcomes for their patients," said Editor and ACS Executive Director, Dr. David B. Hoyt.

Introduced at the recent ACS Quality and Safety Conference in New York City (July 21-24), the manual builds on the College's long tradition of developing successful quality programs for surgery. "This manual is the ACS' first foray into writing down and sharing the wisdom, lessons, and experiences that have helped the authors and their institutions to provide safer surgical care and achieve better outcomes. Indeed, the chapter authors are amongst the leaders of knowledge, thought, and expertise on these topics," said Editor, Dr. Clifford Y. Ko, who also serves as Director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care.

The manual delineates key concepts in quality, safety, and reliability and explores the essential elements that all hospitals should have in place to provide patient-centered care. Topics covered in the manual include:

  • The domains and phases of surgical care
  • The Surgical Quality Officer
  • Peer and case review
  • The Surgical Quality and Safety Committee
  • Privileging and credentialing
  • Patient-centered culture
  • High-reliability
  • The unique qualities of the surgical disciplines
  • Regulatory requirements
  • Data analytics
  • Quality collaboratives
  • Clinical practice guidelines
  • Education and training

The manual sells for $44.95 (includes shipping). Bulk orders for 10 copies or more cost $39.95 per copy (includes shipping). The publication can be ordered online through the American College of Surgeons website.

Source:

https://www.facs.org/media/press-releases/2017/qualitymanual080717

