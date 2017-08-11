New review examines link between psoriasis and psychiatric illnesses

August 11, 2017

A new review examines the potential link between psoriasis and mental health conditions.

Psoriasis can be a socially isolating disease due to debilitating physical symptoms and the stigma patients feel because of the appearance of their skin. Anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation and behavior are prevalent in these individuals.

Evidence suggests that inflammatory molecules—such as interleukin 1 and interleukin 6, which are elevated in both psoriasis and depression—may underlie the relationship between psoriasis and mental health comorbidities.

The review is published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

Source:

http://wiley.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/journal-european-academy-dermatology-and-venereology/psoriasis-and-psychiatric-illness

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer treatment may be effective therapy for psoriasis
Existing drugs could offer new way to treat severe inflammatory skin conditions
Dealing with nail fungus: Board-certified dermatologist can evaluate, recommend treatment
Scientists reveal new method to reprogram specific T cells
New EIU report highlights need for more government action to address the psoriasis challenge
Researchers provide evidence supporting need for gender-specific anti-inflammatory drugs
Bacterial cell factories produce enzymes that can be used as active ingredients in drugs
Pharmaceuticals containing cannabinoids may be effective against skin diseases, say researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study identifies 16 additional genetic markers linked to psoriasis