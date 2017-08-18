Air pollution particles could make you more susceptible to infection, say scientists

August 18, 2017

AIR pollution could make you more vulnerable to infection, scientists at a Scots university have revealed.

A team led by immunology expert Dr Peter Barlow has demonstrated for the first time that nano-sized particles found in traffic fumes can damage the immune system’s ability to kill viruses and bacteria.

While the potential link between car-choked streets and illness has been the subject of much debate, the work at Edinburgh Napier University is the first to show this effect and has significant human health implications.

The development is expected to prompt calls for the government to step up efforts to tackle air pollution following its recently announced plans to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2040.

Related Stories

The Edinburgh Napier study focused on ‘antimicrobial peptides’, tiny molecules found in the immune systems of humans and animals which increase in response to infection.

Researchers at the School of Applied Sciences recently revealed peptides have virus-killing properties which could prove crucial in developing a cure for the common cold.

However, the new paper, published in The Journal of Immunology, reveals that particles found in air pollution can prevent peptides working properly.

Study Director Dr Barlow and researcher Dr Fern Findlay, working in collaboration with the US Entries for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Midlothian-based Moredun Research Institute, found carbon particles could trigger changes in the antimicrobial peptides, potentially resulting in “an increased susceptibility to infection”.

The implications are profound for people living in areas of high air pollution, who breathe in huge concentrations of particles every day or absorb them through skin contact, especially those with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma or COPD.

Dr Barlow, Associate Professor of Immunology & Infection at Edinburgh Napier, said:

This is an area of research that is very poorly understood.

We were extremely concerned when we found that air pollution particles could inhibit the activity of these molecules, which are absolutely essential in the fight against infection.

In light of these findings, we urge that strong action plans are put in place to rapidly reduce particulate air pollution in our towns and cities.

Source:

http://www.napier.ac.uk/about-us/news/airpollution

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

First in-car study of rush hour pollution finds alarming results
Exposure to particulate air pollution linked to increased risk of death in liver cancer patients
Exposure to air pollution may disturb good night's sleep
U.S. air pollution may be shortening lifespan finds new study
Exposure to high prenatal stress and air pollution linked to increased risk for childhood asthma
Particulate matter from diesel vehicles linked to heart damage
Study finds link between traffic-related air pollution and telomere shortening in children
Black neighborhoods, segregated cities found to have high levels of noise pollution

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Increase in air pollution cuts victims' life expectancy by 9-11 years