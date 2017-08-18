Integra's product family now includes automation friendly reagent reservoirs

INTEGRA has expanded its Clear Advantage™ product family to include innovative automation friendly reagent reservoirs that result in the lowest possible dead volume – saving on reagents – reduce plastic waste and simultaneously give scientists a clear view of the pipette tips for the best liquid handling results.

This novel, robust and eco-friendly range relies on disposable, sterile, clear polystyrene reservoir inserts that sit securely within a sturdy, SBS-format, reusable base. Each flat bottom insert benefits from INTEGRA’s revolutionary SureFlo™ anti-sealing array, which prevents pipette tips from sealing off and stops liquid from ‘popping’ into tips, filters or the pipetting head.

A specially formulated surface treatment prevents liquid from pooling, resulting in a dead volume of less than 3 ml. For ease of use, the reservoirs feature clearly visible integrated volume graduations, allowing rapid, accurate filling with the required reagent volume.

Unused reagent can be conveniently returned to the source container via the pour back spouts, or a latching lid can be attached to the reservoir, enabling short-term storage while preventing evaporation and spillage. Unique dual viewing windows ensure optimal positioning of the pipette tips, and a space-saving, stackable design significantly reduces storage requirements.

The automation friendly reagent reservoirs are available in two volumes – 150 and 300 ml – individually sealed or bulk packaged, and are compatible with INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 96/384 hand-held electronic multichannel pipettes and other liquid handling platforms.