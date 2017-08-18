Integra's product family now includes automation friendly reagent reservoirs

August 18, 2017

INTEGRA has expanded its Clear Advantage™ product family to include innovative automation friendly reagent reservoirs that result in the lowest possible dead volume – saving on reagents – reduce plastic waste and simultaneously give scientists a clear view of the pipette tips for the best liquid handling results.

This novel, robust and eco-friendly range relies on disposable, sterile, clear polystyrene reservoir inserts that sit securely within a sturdy, SBS-format, reusable base. Each flat bottom insert benefits from INTEGRA’s revolutionary SureFlo™ anti-sealing array, which prevents pipette tips from sealing off and stops liquid from ‘popping’ into tips, filters or the pipetting head.

Related Stories

A specially formulated surface treatment prevents liquid from pooling, resulting in a dead volume of less than 3 ml. For ease of use, the reservoirs feature clearly visible integrated volume graduations, allowing rapid, accurate filling with the required reagent volume.

Unused reagent can be conveniently returned to the source container via the pour back spouts, or a latching lid can be attached to the reservoir, enabling short-term storage while preventing evaporation and spillage. Unique dual viewing windows ensure optimal positioning of the pipette tips, and a space-saving, stackable design significantly reduces storage requirements.

The automation friendly reagent reservoirs are available in two volumes – 150 and 300 ml – individually sealed or bulk packaged, and are compatible with INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 96/384 hand-held electronic multichannel pipettes and other liquid handling platforms.

Source:

Integra

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Avoiding misaligned pipetting tips
INTEGRA offer range of high quality multichannel reservoirs with reusable bases
Integra introduce pipette tip range with increased hydrophobic properties
Likarda uses INTEGRA’s VIAFLO ASSIST to automate cell-based assay development
Electronic pipette by Integra adopted by Neoteryx LLC
The Integra Mediajet provides perfect preparation of petri dishes
INTEGRA launches new version of popular pipette range with motorized tip spacing technology
INTEGRA releases multichannel version of EVOLVE manual pipette

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like... ×
INTEGRA launches new plate holder that enables 1536-well pipetting on VIAFLO 384