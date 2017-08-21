Plant virus-based system can be used to deliver anti-cancer drugs

August 21, 2017

An article published in Experimental Biology and Medicine (Volume 242, Issue 14, August 2017) reports that a plant virus-based system can be used to deliver anti-cancer drugs. The study, led by Dr. Nicole Steinmetz in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Case Western Reserve University Schools of Engineering and Medicine in Cleveland, OH demonstrates that a complex consisting of tobacco mosaic virus and vcMMAE, a first-line chemotherapy agent for the treatment of lymphoma, can kill cancer cells.

Over 800,000 Americans are living with or in remission from lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph system. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is the most common type of lymphoma, and patients with this disease have a poor prognosis. The first-line treatment strategy for NHL is chemotherapy. However, this approach is associated with off-target side effects. Nanocarriers are being developed to improve drug delivery and minimize off-target effects associated with anti-cancer drugs. However, the utility of many of these systems in drug delivery may be limited by their spherical shape. Elongated nanomaterials may be superior to their spherical counterparts due to increased target cell interactions and decreased immune cell uptake. Nonetheless, the synthesis of highly uniform elongated nanomaterials is challenging,

Related Stories

The current study used a naturally derived assembly containing components of the plant virus tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) to overcome issues associated with synthetic systems. TMV was bioconjugated with a valine-citrulline monomethyl auristatin E (vcMMAE) pro-drug used in treating NHL. The resulting TMVvcMMAE complex entered NHL cancer cells where it was cleaved to release the active drug and killed the cancer cells. Dr. Steinmetz said, "Each platform technology offers unique advantages for drug delivery; plant virus-based nanotechnologies can be manufactured in high yields through molecular farming in plants, the protein-based materials are stable in biological media and the biocompatible nanoscale scaffold offers an unparalleled opportunity for engineering allowing the introduction of various medical cargo. While still early in their development stages, plant virus-based drug delivery systems offer an intriguing platform technology for next-generation drug delivery."

Dr. Steven R. Goodman, Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine, said, "Steinmetz and colleagues have utilized the plant virus TMV as a platform for delivering a valine-citrulline monomethyl auristatin E (vcMMAE) pro-drug into an in vitro model of human B-cell NHL. They observed cell uptake, endolysosomal location and possible cleavage of the prodrug, and cell killing. These studies provide the impetus for further testing of this plant virus drug delivery system for cancer treatment."

Source:

http://ebm.sagepub.com

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mayo Clinic researchers discover new cause of treatment resistance in prostate cancer
Study shows how breast cancer cells spread late in disease development
Research suggests novel approach to treating deadly pancreatic cancer
Cancer treatment with alternative medicine can double risk of dying: Study finds
UC Santa Cruz researchers fight pediatric cancer using big data
Sanford Health launches solid tumor oncolytic virus clinical trial
Immunotherapy drug shows favorable safety profile in patients with advanced small cell lung cancer
Scientists discover novel therapeutic strategy to treat aggressive subgroup of lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breakthrough research could potentially improve detection and treatment of anal cancer