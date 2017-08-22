Study reveals possible medical and industrial properties of avocado seed husks

August 22, 2017

A new study presented at the 254th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS), suggests that avocado seed husks contain a treasure of unidentified chemical compounds which has the potential to be used in treating various debilitating diseases such as, cancer and heart diseases, as well as in enhancing perfumes, cosmetics and other consumer goods.

Credit: PeachLoveU/Shutterstock.com

Debasish Bandyopadhyay, Ph.D,  the lead author of the study, mentions that their findings also indicate that these seed husks could be a source of chemicals that are used in plastics and related industrial products.

Related Stories

The annual production of avocados throughout the world is approximately 5 million tons. As per the reports of the Hass Avocado Board, nearly 1.9 billion pounds of the fruit are consumed by the Americans every year.

Most often, the “flesh” or “meat” of the fruit is only consumed, whereas the seeds are discarded. Even though avocado oil is extracted from the seeds by a few edible oil manufactures, the husk around the seed is discarded prior to processing.

In order to acquire more information on the husk of the avocado seed, Bandyopadhyay and his students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, grounded husks of nearly 300 dried avocado seed into 21 ounces of powder. This powder was further processed to get approximately one ounce of wax and 3 teaspoons of seed husk oil.  

The gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis enabled the team to identify 116 compounds and 16 compounds respectively in the oil and wax. Most of these compounds are not thought to be present in even in the seeds.

The compounds present in the oil included behenyl alcohol (docosanol) -  a vital ingredient of anti-viral medications, heptacosane – a possible growth inhibitor for tumor cells, as well as dodecanoic acid – which raises high density lipoprotein (HDL) leading to the reduction of the risk of atherosclerosis.

Compounds such as, Benzyl butyl phthalate - a plasticizer used in promoting flexibility in various synthetic products, bis(2-butoxyethyl) phthalate - which has cosmetic uses and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) -  a food additive, were detected in the wax.

Bandyopadhyay and his team plan to take a step ahead to modify many of these natural compounds in order to use them in creating improved medications which possess fewer side effects.

Source:

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests novel approach to treating deadly pancreatic cancer
Cancer treatment with alternative medicine can double risk of dying: Study finds
Vaginal estrogens do not increase cancer, cardiovascular disease risk in post-menopausal women
Immunotherapy drug shows favorable safety profile in patients with advanced small cell lung cancer
Study finds link between outdoor light at night and breast cancer risk
Breakthrough research could potentially improve detection and treatment of anal cancer
Sanford Health launches solid tumor oncolytic virus clinical trial
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UC Santa Cruz researchers fight pediatric cancer using big data