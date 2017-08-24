Cancer drug may inhibit growth of cysts in patients with inherited form of kidney disease

August 24, 2017

A cancer drug called bosutinib may inhibit the growth of cysts in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), according to a study appearing in an upcoming issue of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN). The findings point to a potential new treatment strategy for affected patients, but the long-term benefits remain to be determined.

ADPKD is an inherited disorder that affects up to 1 in 1000 people and is characterized by cysts in the kidney and other organs. As patients' kidney volume increases due to cyst growth, they gradually lose their kidney function and often develop kidney failure. Current treatments are primarily supportive, such as focusing on hypertension and other secondary complications.

Related Stories

The inherited mutations that cause ADPKD affect a protein involved in various signaling pathways that often involve enzymes called tyrosine kinases. Therefore, a team led by Vladimir Tesar, MD, PhD (Charles University and General University Hospital, in the Czech Republic) tested the potential of an investigational drug called bosutinib that inhibits a particular tyrosine kinase called Src/Bcr-Abl.

The phase 2 study included patients with ADPKD who were randomized 1:1:1 to bosutinib 200 mg/day, bosutinib 400 mg/day, or placebo. Of 172 patients enrolled, 169 received at least one treatment. The higher dose of bosutinib was not well tolerated.

The annual rate of kidney enlargement was reduced by 66% for patients receiving bosutinib 200 mg/day vs. those receiving placebo (1.63% vs. 4.74%, respectively) and by 82% for all patients receiving bosutinib vs. those receiving placebo (0.84% vs. 4.74%, respectively). The study was not powered to demonstrate a treatment effect on kidney function, but there was no evidence of a benefit associated with bosutinib compared with placebo over the 2-year treatment period.

"The reduction in growth of cysts through treatment with bosutinib was confirmed, although gastrointestinal side effects (primarily diarrhea), which were partly dose-dependent, may represent a substantial drawback for the further development of the drug for patients with ADPKD," said Prof. Tesar.​

Source:

https://www.asn-online.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UC Santa Cruz researchers fight pediatric cancer using big data
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes
Novel nanolaser can serve as super-bright probe to detect and kill metastasized cancer cells
Female patients with esophageal cancer have superior response to treatment, study reveals
Review provides new recommendations to manage menopausal symptoms after breast cancer
Study: More than 80% of women at risk for breast, ovarian cancer have not taken simple genetic test
Researchers describe mechanism linking HPV infection and cancer
New technology employs machine-learning software for early detection of melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds link between outdoor light at night and breast cancer risk