SBP scientist receives DoD award to identify new and efficacious treatments for pancreatic cancer

August 29, 2017

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) is pleased to announce that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Cosimo Commisso, Ph.D., a Career Development Award to identify new and efficacious treatments for pancreatic cancer. With an average survival rate of just 7 percent, pancreatic cancer has the highest death rate among the most commonly diagnosed cancers. The three-year grant is intended to address the critical gap in effective treatments for the disease, which is disproportionately elevated in members of the military.

"This grant will support my goal to find new ways to tackle pancreatic cancer," says Commisso, an assistant professor at SBP. "Although pancreatic cancer impacts people from all walks of life, increasing evidence indicates that military service is a risk factor for the disease. Advances in pancreatic cancer research could therefore significantly improve the basic health and welfare of service members, and by extension, their families."

Related Stories

Two recent studies highlight the association between military service and pancreatic cancer. The first, published by the Texas Medical Center, was a matched case-control study in Texas Veterans and found that, for men within a birth cohort specific for Vietnam era service, military service was associated with an approximately 90 percent increased risk of the disease. The second, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, is a mortality study of female U.S. Vietnam era Veterans finding that military nurses had a 200 percent higher risk of pancreatic cancer death. The causative factors for increased incidence in the military population are unknown; however the exposure to herbicides, such as Agent Orange, may play a role.

Commisso's research will focus on inhibiting macropinocytosis-;a process that cancer cells use to internalize large volumes of fluid that contain much-needed nutrients to fuel their growth. Previous work by Commisso's lab has shown that blocking this nutrient uptake pathway results in a reduction in tumor growth.

"Finding new ways to modulate macropinocytosis in tumors may lead to the breakthrough in treating this cancer that we so desperately need," says Commisso.

The grant, valued at $700,000, will support research on NHE7, a gene that controls macropinocytosis and tumor nutrition through pH regulation. Without pH regulation, tumor cells lose their ability to balance acidity and die. Drug inhibitors specific to NHE7 may lead to a reduction in tumor growth, and this will be explored in preclinical studies.

"In addition to pancreatic tumors, macropinocytosis is prevalent in lung, colon, bladder and breast tumors," adds Commisso. "I'm optimistic that if we are successful in pancreatic cancer, the approach could be applied to treat these other tumor types."​

Source:

https://www.sbpdiscovery.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UC San Diego researchers receive $18.2 million grant for B cell cancer clinical trial
Researchers describe mechanism linking HPV infection and cancer
New approach delivers drugs to cancer cells while protecting healthy tissues
Tumor irradiation may prolong survival of NSCLC patients undergoing novel chemotherapy formulation
Study reveals how abdominal fat could increase cancer risk
CSUDH professor seeks novel lead compound to develop new drug for treating cancer
Simultaneous treatment with anti-PD1 and anti-OX40 cancer therapies may have detrimental effect
New clinical trial to test cancer drug in patients with advanced solid tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New international research project identifies subtypes of ocular melanoma