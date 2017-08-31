Drug testing assay for Plasmodium vivax infection possible with Porvair Sciences Krystal black microplate

August 31, 2017

Porvair Sciences reports that the National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bangalore, India is using its Krystal 384 black microplate to produce a standard drug testing assay for Plasmodium vivax infection.

The NCBS is a leading national institute whose faculty members undertake research in the frontier areas of biology. Scientists at the NCBS use experimental and computational approaches to study molecules, cells and organisms creating an understanding of the biology at each of these levels to advance an integrated view of life processes.

In their research, the NCBS is using Krystal 384-well black microplates as the microenvironment to grow the cells infected with small numbers of parasites. Researchers are then treating the Krystal 384 black plates with different concentrations of drugs to check the effect on the infection and the development of the Plasmodium vivax parasites inside the cells.

Because they are manufactured to a very high flatness tolerance the Porvair Sciences Krystal 384-well black plates are very convenient to use with both our inverted microscope and High Content Screening machine. The clear plate bottom permits direct microscopic viewing or HCS imaging and the images are of high resolution".

 

Dr Mulaka Maruthi, a senior NCBS researcher

Related Stories

Dr Maruthi added "Using the Krystal 384-well black plates we have been able to minimize the number of cells for seeding, use smaller numbers of parasites, and lower volumes of drugs. Overall the Krystal 384 black plate has enabled us to perform these experiments in a single plate instead of many 96 well plates or other well formats".

The Krystal 384-well microplate range incorporates novel square wells with a large liquid capacity of 120µl per well, increasing the achievable sensitivity of most HTS assays. Using a proprietary manufacturing technique, the Krystal 384 offers market leading plate flatness (+/- 0.1mm tolerance) that translates into a significant increase in measurement precision and elimination of read errors when performing cell based assays using fluorescent or luminescent imaging. All tissue-culture treated plates are supplied lidded and sterile, in individual bags.

Source:

Porvair Sciences

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New 96-well Supported Liquid Extraction microplate for high recovery extraction by Porvair Sciences
Porvair 384-well plates offer perfect solution for sample storage, assay set-up
Porvair Sciences launch filtration plates with unique drip geometry
Deep-well plate removes risk of false peaks in uHPLC and MS applications
Blowdown evaporator that’s automation-ready
Microplate specifically for seed genomics designed by Porvair Sciences
Porvair Sciences extends range of high performance PCR plates
Porvair Sciences announce catalogue for sample preparation and chromatography

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair announce record sales of microplate evaporators