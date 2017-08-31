New trial examines whether compound given before and after bypass surgery mitigates cognitive deficits

August 31, 2017

University of Arizona researchers are collaborating on a Phase 2 trial to determine whether a particular peptide administered before and after coronary bypass surgery mitigates or even reverses cognitive deficits thought to be connected to the procedure.

The peptide, known as angiotensin 1-7, a derivative of angiotensin 2, is a naturally occurring compound that relaxes vascular tone, diminishes the dilation of blood vessels, decreases inflammation and is considered safe in normal amounts.

Some patients have a profound response to this procedure, others a minor one.

"After bypass surgery, some people tell us that they feel different, they think differently, and things have changed for them even though their heart is better," says Dr. Nancy Sweitzer, director of the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center and chief of cardiology in the UA College of Medicine - Tucson.

Some people don't notice anything all. Studies have shown, however, that if cognition and memory are carefully evaluated, tests detect cognitive deficits in a substantial number of people after bypass surgery, says Sweitzer, an expert in heart failure.

"Our body makes angiotensin, which is cleaved to angiotensin 2," says collaborator Meredith Hay, professor of physiology at the UA College of Medicine - Tucson.

Angiotensin 2 is involved in the body's water balance, an important matter. Many patients with high blood pressure have too much angiotensin 2. However, our bodies have the ability to break down angiotensin 2 into angiotensin 1-7.

The UA researchers are just beginning the trial, which includes patients who come to Banner - University Medical Center Tucson in need of bypass surgery. Last month, the researchers enrolled their first participant.

Hay; John Konhilas, UA associate professor of physiology; and Carol Barnes, director of the UA Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute and Regents' Professor of Psychology, previously conducted preclinical studies in mice with heart failure that laid the foundation for the human trial. These pivotal studies showed that angiotensin 1-7 reversed memory loss in mice with heart failure.

Related Stories

Researchers know that when patients have cognitive impairment, it can significantly affect the quality of their health, says collaborator Lee Ryan, a UA clinical neuropsychologist and expert in neuroimaging and the aging brain. Ryan is heading up the study's cognitive testing and brain imaging.

In the double-blind, clinical trial, participants will be given angiotensin 1-7 or a placebo two hours before bypass surgery and will take the drug or placebo every day for 21 days thereafter.

"The drug has got to be onboard and dispersed throughout the body before the patient goes on cardiopulmonary bypass," notes Dr. David Bull, chief of cardiothoracic surgery in the UA College of Medicine - Tucson. Bull and Dr. Zain Khalpey, associate professor of surgery at the UA College of Medicine - Tucson, are the partner surgeons in the Phase 2 study.

Participants will undergo a series of tests to evaluate their memory before surgery and periodically following surgery, with the last test administered one year after bypass. Imaging of the brain with MRI scans also will take place before and after surgery.

"We don't know if the drug is going to work in humans," Hay says. "But if we don't do a study like this, we won't know if it will work or not."

As it stands now, there are no effective treatments for cognitive impairments, including memory loss.

Source:

http://www.arizona.edu/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CSUDH professor seeks novel lead compound to develop new drug for treating cancer
Compound derived from cannabis may alter blood levels of antiepileptic drugs
New compound takes positive step toward creating drug for melanoma
Scientists identify key compound that reduces severity of AMD in preclinical model
BioAscent to manage Medivir’s expanding compound library
Traditional Chinese herb may hold key to new osteoporosis therapy for preventing bone loss
Drug-like molecule appears to interfere with inflammatory response in variety of diseases
Cortisol mediates communication between gut bacteria and brain metabolites, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Compounds found in cocoa could help combat diabetes, say BYU researchers