Discovery of sugar 'warehouse' provides new metabolic target to regulate immune activity

September 6, 2017

A surprising discovery that immune cells possess an internal warehouse of glycogen used to activate immune responses could help to increase immune activity in vaccines or suppress immune reactions in autoimmune disease or hyper-inflammatory conditions.

Results of the new study in the journal Cell Metabolism show that the immune responses of dendritic cells are fueled by an intracellular storage of sugar as opposed to external sugar, where prior research has focused.

The novel finding adds an important missing piece to the puzzle of how early immune responses are powered from a metabolic standpoint, and provides immunologists with a new area of focus in their ongoing effort to regulate immune activity.

"By either enhancing or depleting this sugar warehouse within the cell, the hope would be that we could either influence or dampen immune reactions," says study author Eyal Amiel, assistant professor at the University of Vermont in the Department of Medical Laboratory and Radiation Science in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. "What we're really in the business of is finding new switches to toggle to that effect and this finding provides us with a new regulatory target that regulates immune activity."

The finding gives immunologists a key piece of new information to better understand how the early part of the bioenergetics of a dendritic cell immune response is generated. This is especially significant given the importance of timing when it comes to immune response and the speed at which the switch of inflammation can be either increased or suppressed.

"What's surprising is that the intracellular sugar pool is the more important one early on," says Amiel, who co-authored the paper with Phyu Thwe, a Ph.D. student in Amiel's lab, and three external researchers. "The reason that is so important is because in any kind of immune protection scenario it is absolutely a race against time between the microbe and mammalian immune response."

Related Stories

When Amiel and his colleagues impaired the ability of dendritic cells to access the internal warehouse of sugar, the cells were less effective at stimulating an immune response in a number of measurable ways. "The really exciting thing is we believe our findings likely extend to other cells of the immune system and are not dendritic cell-specific" says Amiel.

In a previous paper in Nature Immunology, Amiel and lead author Bart Everts, assistant professor at the Leiden University Medical center in the Netherlands, found that the early consumption of glucose is vital to the activation of cells, in terms of the production and secretion of proteins that are essential to the cells' immune function.

Amiel has started conducting new research on mice only with deficiencies in glycogen synthesis only in dendritic cells to measure the impact of blocking the creation of the intracellular glycogen supply on the longer-term immunological capacity of those cells.

"We know that if we prevent their ability to use glycogen during that early window there are long-term consequences for the abilities of those dendritic cells to stimulate T-Cells, even hours and days after the fact."

Source:

http://www.uvm.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UChicago Medicine working with Novartis to offer breakthrough gene therapy for pediatric ALL patients
Scientists uncover stem cell response to prolonged irradiation
Immune booster could improve effectiveness of vaccines and cancer immunotherapy
Scientists show how immune system can be modulated by manipulation of sugar metabolism
FDA issues warning letter to US Stem Cell Clinic for significant deviations
Targeting bone marrow protein could be effective way to improve stem cell transplants
Novartis gets FDA approval for novel immunocellular therapy to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL
UC San Diego researchers receive $18.2 million grant for B cell cancer clinical trial

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study may lead to new therapy options for treatment resistant, relapsed endometrial cancer