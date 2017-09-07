Panasonic expands IncuSafe Incubator range to suit every laboratory's requirements

Options in top quality CO2 incubation have never been more abundant with the introduction of a new, IncuSafe CO2 Incubator with from Panasonic. Incorporating a range of capacities and cutting edge technologies, there is now an IncuSafe CO2 Incubator to suit every laboratory’s needs.

Combining advanced technology, unique design features and high-quality engineering, IncuSafe CO 2 Incubators provide the most precise and regulated environment for cell culture, enabling optimal cell culture outcomes and reproducibility in a wide range of bioscience applications. The latest addition - a new, 165L MCO-170AICD CO 2 Incubator, with Dual Heat Sterilisation - completes the IncuSafe range.

The IncuSafe Advantage

To achieve such a precise and regulated environment requires accurate, uniform and highly responsive control of chamber conditions. The IncuSafe MCO-170AICD incubator’s direct heat system and melamine foam insulation ensure optimal temperature distribution throughout the chamber. The Dual IR sensor controls CO 2 level. Alongside this, IncuSafe incubators are designed to actively prevent contamination during cell culturing. They provide Active Background Decontamination through the combined and continuous action of the unique, inCu-saFe germicidal interior and optional SafeCell UV lamp. The IncuSafe CO2 Incubator range offers sterilisation to meet every need with H 2 O 2 Decontamination or Dual Heat Sterilisation model options available.

Dual Heat Sterilisation

If required, additional sterilisation in the new MCO-170AICD model can be achieved using an 11-hour dual heat sterilisation programme. This utilises the incubator’s two heaters in a 180°C sterilisation process. With no need to remove the incubator’s inner parts before sterilisation, or recalibrate afterwards, the IncuSafe dual heat sterilisation cycle is more efficient than systems developed by other companies. And with low heat dissipation during sterilisation that doesn’t affect the temperatures inside stacked incubators, cell culturing can continue uninterrupted.

Bringing enhanced benefits to your lab

The stackable new MCO-170AICD enables you to save precious lab space. Designed for optimal ease-of-use and maintenance, the easy-to-clean incubator interior features fully rounded corners and integrated shelf supports. An LCD touch screen allows full control, even with gloved hands. Transfer of data is easy via a USB port. Achieve even more efficient workflows, rapid recovery after door opening, and ultra-fast recovery without overshoot during any essential downtime. The MCO-170AIC(UV)D, is also certified as a Class IIa Medical Device*.

A perfect fit

Offering outstanding quality and performance for successful cell growth, optimal results and reproducibility, IncuSafe Incubators from Panasonic are a perfect fit for every lab’s needs, even for the strictest and most sensitive protocols.